Family ‘haunted’ by woman’s final moments after partner stabbed her 13 times and left

The family of a woman whose partner stabbed her 13 times, struck her with a Himalayan salt lamp and then left her on her own without calling for medical help, have said that they are “haunted” by what she must have gone through in the final minutes of her life.

In March of this year, Sean Egan (39) was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter by diminished responsibility of Sharon Crean (35) on December 14th, 2022 at College Avenue in Mountmellick, Co Laois.

The jury at the trial in Cork were told that that both the State and defence psychiatrists agreed that Egan of Lios na Slí, Portarlington, Co Laois had been suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the offence. It was however determined that the qualified electrician was still able to know the nature and the quality of the act involved.

In psychiatric reports, Egan was variously described as being “impervious to reason”, “psychotic at time of interview” and suffering a “psychotic disorder with potential diagnosis of schizophrenia”. However, both sides agreed that a verdict of not guilty by virtue of insanity was not applicable in the case.

Victim impact statements from several family members were read in to the record at a sentencing hearing at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork on Friday.

Catherine Crean said a part of her died when she lost her daughter Sharon in such violent circumstances having suffering 42 injuries to her body.

She said that knowing the details of what had happened to her daughter had “destroyed” her.

“I replay them [the details] in my mind over and over, imagining my daughter terrified, in pain, fighting for her life, begging to survive. No mother should ever have to picture her child’s final moments like that. Those thoughts will stay with me forever.

“The brutality of what happened to Sharon is something | will never understand. She was not an animal. She was not disposable. She was a human being who was deeply loved. Yet, she died in fear, violence and agony. Every single injury tells the story of terror she endured before her life was taken from her.”

Meanwhile, Jason Crean described his sister as a loving mother, aunt, sister and daughter.

He recalled his pain at identifying the body of his sister at Portlaoise hospital.

“The image of the gash on her forehead and the life drained out of her face has never and will never leave my mind,” he said.

Originally from Arklow in Co Wicklow, Sharon Crean had lived in Laois for many years. The court heard she was the much loved eldest daughter in a family of seven and the mother of a young child.

Dt Sgt Donal Daly told the court Sharon Crean had been found injured by her neighbour, who then called 999.

The evidence was that that Crean could be heard “alive and conscious” during the emergency call. She was treated by paramedics but died later that the same day.

Egan had left the scene. He returned 18 minutes later as his partner was being treated at the scene.

He admitted to gardaí that he had killed Crean. He said he “did it to give my son a better life”. He also stated that he was “delighted to have sorted her [Crean] out”.

The jury also heard that Egan made little sense in the Garda interviews.

Judge Siobhan Lankford said that she had a lot to consider prior to sentencing. She adjourned sentencing in the case until May 21st next. Egan was remanded in continuing custody until his next appearance before the court in Cork.