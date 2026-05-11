Babysitter who sexually abused his two young cousins jailed for nine years

Edward McGregor (55) groomed the two girls and subjected them to repeated acts of sexual assault over eight years, the Central Criminal Court heard. Photograph: Noel Bennett/Getty

A man who sexually abused his two young cousins when he was babysitting them has been jailed for nine years.

Edward McGregor (55) groomed the two girls and subjected them to repeated acts of sexual assault, including oral rape and attempted rape, over the course of eight years, the Central Criminal Court heard. The abuse took place from 1986 to 1993 when the children were aged from six to 13 years old.

McGregor, of Weavers Square, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow, was aged 15 when he began abusing the children, and was 22 when the abuse finally ended. Most of it took place at the girls’ family home off Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin 7, with some of the assaults carried out at his family home in Poppintree, Ballymun, Dublin 9.

Last November, when the trial at the Central Criminal Court was due to begin for a third time, McGregor entered guilty pleas to sexually assaulting Frances McGregor and Caitriona Carr by penetration of the mouth with his penis. He later pleaded to another 12 counts of sexual assault and one of attempted rape.

The two women have waived their anonymity.

Imposing sentence on Monday morning, Judge Eileen Creedon noted that McGregor was the designated babysitter for the victims. While abusing one girl inside a bedroom, he would force the other girl to “keep sketch” outside the room.

He would force the girls to perform oral sex on him and sometimes ejaculate on their face and hair. The judge said this humiliating aspect of the offending was an aggravating factor.

She noted that although McGregor was a minor when he began the abuse, the most serious offences were committed after he had turned 18. She said there was evidence that he accepts responsibility for the offending, but has no memory of the abuse.

The judge said the abuse has taken an immense toll on the lives of the victims, impacting on their mental health and ability to trust people.

She set a headline sentence of 13 years, which she reduced to 10 years in light of mitigating factors including the pleas of guilty and McGregor’s apology. She suspended the final year for two years and ordered that McGregor be registered as a sex offender.

In a joint statement provided to the media outside of court, the two victims said they hoped the long delay they experienced in getting justice will lead to a change in the way cases such as this are dealt with.

“The journey through the court system since then has been long, exhausting and emotionally difficult.

“This verdict does not erase the pain, trauma and lasting impact this has had on our lives and our family. While we are relieved that the truth has finally been recognised by the court, we are deeply frustrated by how long and difficult this process became.

“The repeated delays and drawn-out proceedings added enormous stress and emotional strain. At times, it felt as though the person found guilty was being portrayed more as a victim than those of us who have carried the consequences of these actions for decades.

“No family should have to wait this long for justice, or feel re-traumatised by the court process itself. We hope this case encourages changes that place greater focus on supporting victims and preventing unnecessary delays in the future.”

In her victim impact statement, Frances McGregor told the court that McGregor had groomed her from an early age and she was terrified she would be taken away from her family.

She said that before pleading guilty, McGregor had instructed his legal team to obtain counselling records for the complainants.

“I thought they would be confidential,” she said.

Carr was aged between 11 and 14 when McGregor tried to rape her. The offending came to light in 2019 when Carr became very depressed and told her husband about the abuse.