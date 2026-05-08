Two Dublin men charged with drug-crime and money-laundering offences linked to Ghost app

Paul Kelly (55) and Noel Smyth (63) each face eight charges including facilitating a criminal organisation, money laundering, possession of drugs and possession of drugs for sale or supply. Photograph: Collins Courts

Two men have appeared before the courts to face charges of money laundering, drug crime and organised crime offences following an investigation by the Garda’s Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

That investigation has been in progress since 2024 and relates to Irish suspects allegedly using the Ghost app, a secret encrypted messaging system used by alleged crime gangs in Australia and other countries.

Run from Sydney, the Ghost app was infiltrated by international law enforcement in 2024, with arrests in multiple countries, including Ireland.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has decided both men who appeared before the court on Friday will be tried on indictment before the Special Criminal Court. This information was relayed to Judge Michele Finan.

Dubliners Paul Kelly (55) and Noel Smyth (63) each face eight charges including facilitating a criminal organisation, money laundering, possession of drugs and possession of drugs for sale or supply. Smyth also faces a charge of drug importation.

Kelly of Cloverhill Drive, Ballyfermot, Dublin, was arrested at his home in Ballyfermot on Thursday and taken to Clondalkin Garda station. Detective garda Kate Gilligan told the court Kelly made no reply after he was cautioned and each charge had been put to him.

Smyth, of Summit Lodge, Kilanerin, Gorey, Co Wexford, was arrested at his home on Thursday. He was then taken for questioning to Clondalkin station. Detective garda Dean Healy told the court Smyth made no reply when the charges were put to him.

There were no applications for bail and both suspects were remanded in custody, in Cloverhill Prison, to appear before the court again next Friday.

Applications for legal aid were granted by Finan.

Worldwide, several thousand people used Ghost, which had its own infrastructure and applications with a network of resellers based in several countries. About 1,000 messages were being exchanged each day via the app.

Many of the messages allegedly linked to suspects in Ireland have remained under investigation since the app takedown in September 2024.