Man with ‘significant history of violence’ who assaulted ex outside workplace jailed

Judge Elma Sheahan said the aggravating factors included the seriousness of the offending, that the parties had previously been in an intimate relationship and the significant breach of trust. Photograph: Tom Honan

A man with “a significant history of violence” who assaulted a former partner outside her workplace has been jailed for 5½ years.

Mykola Kaznacheiev (56) received prison sentences totalling 21 years in his native Ukraine. The nature of the convictions was not stated in open court.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard he has two previous convictions in Ukraine, for which he received a seven-year sentence in 1998 and a 14-year sentence in 2008. A record of the convictions and a victim-impact statement were handed into court.

Kaznacheiev, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm and criminal damage of her sunglasses at the woman’s workplace in Dublin on June 19th, 2025. He has been in custody since June 2025.

Passing sentence, Judge Elma Sheahan said the aggravating factors included the seriousness of the offending, that the parties had previously been in an intimate relationship and the significant breach of trust.

The judge said there was a significant history of violence in the accused man’s previous convictions.

The judge said she took into account the impact of the offending as outlined in the injured party’s victim-impact statement. She noted the woman suffered ongoing fear, anxiety and distress. She said the woman sustained concussion, bruises and a broken rib, as well as being subjected to degrading and humiliating treatment outside her workplace.

The judge took into account his plea of guilty, which she said was of value, noting the injured party said she had a fear of going to court.

The judge also noted the accused has made admissions, apologised and she considered his personal circumstances. She said he had worked in Ireland since his arrival.

The judge set a headline sentence of seven years and imposed a prison term of 5½ years. She ordered the man to have no contact with the injured party for 10 years and backdated the sentence to when he went into custody.

Garda Colm Randle told Eimear Delargy, prosecuting, that the woman met Kaznacheiev on a dating app in November 2023 and they were in a relationship until April 2025. After this point they were no longer in a relationship but she was assisting him financially.

Garda Randle said that on June 19th, 2025, Kaznacheiev approached the woman outside her workplace. She told him he could not be there and without warning he kicked her in the groin. She said he was blaming her for him being “on the streets”. He insulted her and demanded money.

The woman said this was unacceptable and she was not going to give him any more money. She closed the door of her workplace but did not lock it. He remained outside and she twice gave him a drink of water.

At the end of the workday she went to her car and opened the boot to give him some of his clothes which were inside. Instead he threw his rucksack into the boot and began trying to open the car doors, which were still locked.

He asked again about money and she said she was not going to give him any. He got angry and began to threaten her, telling her he would break her legs and cut her head off.

The woman said she was in fear and scared at the time. She was thrown to the ground, where he kicked her at least four times.

Kaznacheiev forced a set of keys from her hand, injuring her finger in the process. At this point a male colleague arrived and Kaznacheiev told the woman he would return the following day.

The woman was advised by the man to go to the gardaí but she decided against it.

The following day Kaznacheiev returned and asked to charge his phone. He became very aggressive and gardaí were called.

Patrick Jackson, defending, instructed by solicitor Martin O’Donnell, said Kaznacheiev had remained at the scene until gardaí arrived.

He said Kaznacheiev had been living in State-run accommodation but had to leave and became homeless.

Counsel said Kaznacheiev wished to apologise, outlining he was desperate and homeless and lashed out in an unreasonable way at a person who had shown him kindness.

Jackson said Kaznacheiev came to Ireland from the Donetsk region in 2022 after his home was destroyed during the war. He had been in employment in factories and a mechanic for heavy machinery.

Counsel urged the court to consider suspending part of the sentence on condition the accused consented to deportation and return to Ukraine.

He said Kaznacheiev would consent to being deported in lieu of a prison sentence. He said his client’s home area is occupied and he wishes to assist his country in its defence.