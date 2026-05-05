Sentence tripled for man (24) who punched then-girlfriend for ‘liking’ TikTok

Gavin Lawlor, with a previous address at Páirc Cluain, Wexford, will be returned to jail after the Court of Appeal tripled his original sentence. Photograph: Collins Courts

A now 24-year-old man who repeatedly assaulted and coercively controlled his teenage girlfriend, including one instance in which he punched her for “liking” a video on TikTok, will be returned to jail after his original sentence was tripled by the Court of Appeal.

Gavin Lawlor continued to attack his 18-year-old victim even after he was released on bail for assaulting her, with the court hearing how he punched and slapped her and on one occasion locked her in a room. He also removed her phone SIM card so she couldn’t contact her parents and monitored her movements.

Lawlor, with a previous address at Páirc Cluain, Mulgannon, Wexford, pleaded guilty in June 2024 to eight counts of assault causing harm and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour on dates between March 2021 and March 2022.

In April 2025, Judge James McCourt at Wexford Circuit Court sentenced him to two years in prison with the final 12 months suspended. The maximum sentence for each offence was one of five years’ imprisonment.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had sought a review of Lawlor’s term of imprisonment on the grounds that it was unduly lenient.

At the appeal hearing in March, Ed O’Mahony, for the DPP, argued that the judge had failed to give sufficient weight to the aggravating factors in the case. He submitted that the parties had been in an intimate relationship and that the second set of offences was committed by Lawlor while he was on bail for the first.

The three-judge Court of Appeal today agreed, overturning Lawlor’s original sentence and imposing a new jail term of four years with the final 12 months suspended. They also directed that Lawlor pay €2,000 to his victim, representing the balance of funds transferred from her account to his.

Delivering judgment on behalf of the court on Tuesday, Judge Tara Burns said the court had noted the repeat nature of the offending and the escalation in seriousness, particularly in the context of an intimate relationship.

She noted that in one incident, Lawlor grabbed the victim by the neck and told her that if she ever kissed anyone again, he would break her legs.

Outlining the background to the coercive control offence, the judge said that between March and September 2021 Lawlor continually checked the victim’s phone, instructed her to block any male friends, took the SIM card from the phone so she couldn’t contact her parents, told her she couldn’t go home and monitored her movements.

He also asked the victim to transfer a sum of €2,200 to his account to purchase a mobile home for both of them, which the victim did. The judge said only €200 had been repaid to the victim.

After the victim initially made a complaint to gardaí in September 2021, the couple resumed their relationship but the young woman was again assaulted by Lawlor three days after she moved back in with him.

In a later incident, Lawlor hit the victim in the face with a closed fist after he discovered she had “liked” a video on TikTok, she said.

Lawlor was 20 when the offending began and the victim had just turned 18.

It was “particularly concerning”, the judge said, that having initially been the subject of a complaint to the gardaí and having been charged with assaults, Lawlor recommenced offending as soon as he resumed a relationship with the victim.

She said the three-year headline sentence set in respect of the second set of charges, which were aggravated by the fact they were committed while Lawlor was on bail, did not adequately reflect the seriousness of the offending.

She said the sentencing judge had “clearly erred” in imposing concurrent sentences with respect to both sets of offences.

She set a new headline sentence of three years in respect of the first set of offences and 3½ years for the second, reducing each by 12 months after mitigation, with each sentence to run consecutively.

The judge said the court would further reduce each sentence by three months to take account of the principle of totality, giving an overall a term of four years, backdated to when he first went into custody.