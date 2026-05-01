Four men charged over Galway mosque terror plot to face Special Criminal Court

Darren Gorman from Portlaoise pictured at Portlaoise District Court where he and three co-accused faced terrorism charges. Photograph: Colin Keegan/ Collins

Four men are to stand trial at the nonjury Special Criminal Court charged in connection with a plot to carry out a terrorist attack on a mosque in Galway last November.

The four accused – Darren Gorman (33), O’Moore Place, Portlaoise, Co Laois; Charles Flynn (35), Castlerock Avenue, Castleconnell, Co Limerick; Garrett Pollock (35), Kilhorne Greene, Annalong, Co Down; and Karolis Peckauskas (38), Newfoundwell Road, Drogheda, Co Louth – are all charged with attempting to engage in a terrorist activity or a terrorist-linked activity to damage by fire Maryam Mosque, Old Cottages, Monivea Road, Galway, between November 4th and 5th, 2025. The alleged offence was aggravated by hatred.

Peckauskas and Pollock are also accused of having two hatchets, a knuckle duster and a hunting knife in a silver BMW at O’Moore Place, Portlaoise, on November 4th, 2025, contrary to Section 9 (5) of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1990.

Peckauskas and Pollock are further charged with possession an explosive substance – four threaded pipe end caps and six litres of hydrogen peroxide – under such circumstances as to give rise to a reasonable suspicion that they did not have it in their possession for a lawful object at O’Moore Place.

[ What we know so far about the alleged plot to destroy Galway MosqueOpens in new window ]

Pollock is also charged with having in his possession an explosive substance – EMCG1 – a glass jar with a metal lid, a cloth fuse, matches and tape in addition to EMCG5-EMCG10 liquids and white clumped powders, all containing petrol, at An Tobar, Newfoundwell Road, Drogheda, on the same date.

A State solicitor on Friday made an ex-parte application (where only one side is represented) on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions to have the four accused tried before the Special Criminal Court, with the charges having been sent forward from the District Court last month.

Mr Justice Patrick McGrath, presiding, sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Fiona Lydon, made the order in respect of each of the accused and adjourned the matter to May 11th.

He directed that the defendants be produced in person on that date.