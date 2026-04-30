Man who abused his two sisters over 10 years given suspended sentence after payout to victims

A Meath man who sexually abused his two younger sisters over a period of 10 years was given a four-year fully suspended sentence. Photograph: Frank Miller/The Irish Times

A Meath man who sexually abused his two younger sisters over a period of 10 years was given a four-year fully suspended sentence after paying €30,000 in recompense to his victims.

The 66-year-old man pleaded guilty to 13 counts of indecent assault against his two younger sisters, which took place at the family home between 1970 and 1980, with 27 more counts taken into consideration.

Det Gda Rachel Carr told the court the older of the two sisters was abused between 1972 and 1977 when she was aged eight to 13 years old and the accused was 14 to 19 years old.

The abuse would occur once a month with the accused lying on top of the injured party, rubbing against her on most occasions. This escalated through the years until she was made to do this act in her underwear and touch his penis.

The second sister was abused between the ages of seven to 12 years old, when the accused was aged 17 to 22.

The first incident, which occurred in her bedroom while her sister was sleeping in the same room, involved making her touch his genitals. This later progressed to her going to his room for the majority of the abuse, which occurred at least once every two weeks until she entered secondary school.

The older sister in her victim impact statement said the sexual abuse she was subjected to “changed me” and she told her mother about what was happening but “she did nothing to stop it”.

The younger sister said in her victim impact statement she was withdrawn and never achieved anything because of the abuse. The court heard she considered suicide but “I have fought the demons and survived”.

Defending barrister Carl Hanahoe SC told the court it was an unusual dynamic in the house, where the father was absent for their upbringing and the accused’s younger brother was the dominant personality. It is alleged the sisters were also sexually abused by this brother, who is deceased.

Judge John Martin said to the accused there can be no doubt that his two sisters “had their innocence stolen from them by you”.

The judge also noted how both victims wanted to be heard but “neither wants to see you or their life upended”.

The accused’s sentence was fully suspended on condition he completes 240 hours of community service and makes no contact with the victims unless invited to do so.

He will be on the sex offender registry for five years starting from the date he was found guilty on May 16th, 2025.