Teen facing rape and child pornography charges sent for trial to Central Criminal Court

The boy, now aged 15, is accused of rape on a single date last year and the production of child pornography on the same day

A then-14-year-old boy accused of the rape of a girl and the production of child pornography has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Now aged 15, he was charged after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) issued instructions to gardaí at a Dublin Divisional Protective Services Unit.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a juvenile, appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court, which does not have jurisdiction to hear the case due to the rape allegation.

Det Gda Alan Young served him with a book of evidence.

The teen, who is on bail, faces two charges of rape at a location in Dublin on a single date last year. He is also accused of the production of child pornography on the same day.

State solicitor Claire Finnegan confirmed that the DPP directed trial on indictment.

Judge Paul Kelly acceded to an application to grant a return for trial order, sending the boy forward to the Central Criminal Court.

A date has yet to be scheduled for his next court hearing, but it is expected during the current law term, which ends on May 21st.

Following an application by defence barrister Orla Doolin, legal aid was granted, which includes senior counsel due to the seriousness of the case.

The boy, accompanied to the proceedings by family members, has yet to enter a plea and did not address the court other than to indicate he understood the judge’s order. He was also informed that he must notify prosecutors within 14 days if he intended to use an alibi in his defence.

The judge noted that the boy has been complying with his bail terms, including that he have no contact with the complainant. He informed the teenager that the condition would continue.

No evidence surrounding the allegations was given at this stage.

Finnegan said the case was being processed under a “juvenile protocol” to expedite serious cases involving young people under 18. It applies to minors who are defendants or victims in relation to offences that can only be tried in the Central Criminal Court, specifically rape or murder.

The inter-agency protocol, introduced in 2024, has a 12-month timeline to complete a trial, including a verdict. This formal agreement features a collaborative framework involving a wide range of justice-related institutions and specialised support services, such as the Department of Justice, the judiciary, An Garda Síochána, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the Courts Service.

The protocol also utilises support from Tusla (the Child and Family Agency), the Health Service Executive (HSE), and the Oberstown Children’s Detention Campus.