€42m cocaine smugglers jailed by Special Criminal Court

The Special Criminal Court has jailed seven cocaine smugglers for terms between 10½ years and 12 years, with the presiding judge saying she must impose a “significant deterrent” to international criminal operations that use Ireland’s coastline to import drugs, causing immeasurable damage.

Judge Karen O’Connor, at the three-judge court, said each of the seven had travelled to Ireland to participate in serious criminality, providing their individual skills for the illegal operation that ended in the successful importation of an estimated €42 million worth of cocaine.

The judge said the circumstances of the case indicated the operation was planned by an international drugs cartel operating at a very high level. She said there was a public interest in disincentivising the use of Ireland’s coastline for drug importation, which she described as “the worst form of criminality” and a “scourge that destroys lives, families and communities”.

It is “impossible to estimate how much damage and destruction” had been caused by the importation of such a large quantity of cocaine, the judge said, adding that the court must impose a “significant deterrent both globally and nationally”, to such offending.

The seven men are Gary Monks (41) of Amulree Place, Glasgow, Scotland; Miljan Koprivica (46) of Bollin Drive, Manchester; Conor Costello (31) of Earhart Park, Madamsbank Road, Derry in Northern Ireland; Ryan Watson (32), of Mailerbeg Gardens, Modiesburn, Glasgow; and three Filipino men, Hanz Pangahin (36), Christopher Ampo (44), and Feljon Lao (29).

All seven entered guilty pleas that on dates between December 18th, 2024, and January 15th, 2025, both within and outside the State, they did conspire with others to import into the State drugs in excess of €13,000.

It is estimated that they imported between 400 and 600kg of cocaine.

The offences are contrary to section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

The three-judge court imposed a sentence of 10½ on Costello, Watson, Lao, Ampo and Pangahin. Kopravica received a sentence of 12 years while Monks will serve ten years.