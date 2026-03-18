Two men hospitalised with serious head injuries in separate Limerick assaults

Gardaí carried out forensic examinations of both scenes. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí are investigating two separate incidents in Limerick in which two men received serious head injuries.

A man is being treated at Cork University Hospital following an alleged assault on Wednesday on St Alphonsus Street.

“Shortly after 3am, gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident. A man, aged in his 20s, was brought to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a serious condition,” said a Garda spokesperson.

The scene was preserved for a Garda technical examination and investigations are ongoing.

Appealing for witnesses, Gardaí said: “Any road users or pedestrians who were on St Alphonsus Street or in the vicinity of the Dock Road or Henry Street during the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 18th March 2026, and who may have camera footage (including dashcam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Gardaí were investigating a separate assault at Athlunkard Street in the city in which a man sustained serious head injuries and possible stab wounds at 9.40pm St Patrick’s night.

Another man sustained minor stab wounds at the scene.

A man in his 20s was being was being by gardaí.

The man in his 50s was fighting for his life in hospital Wednesday after he was assaulted.

It’s understood that the man suffered “catastrophic” head injuries in the assault.

Gardaí were questioning a man in connection with the serious assault.

Gardaí believe the seriously injured man had been involved in an altercation with another man and that he was knocked to the ground and beaten about his head with a heavy implement, believed to be the base of a traffic cone.

The man was rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where his condition was described as critical.

A man in his 20s sustained “minor stab wounds” at the same scene, sources said.

The scene remained sealed off Wednesday as Gardaí conducted a forensic examination of the area.

Appealing for witnesses the spokesperson said: “Any road users or pedestrians who were in the Athlunkard Street area between 9pm and 10pm on Tuesday 17th March 2026 and may have camera footage (including dashcam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.”

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.