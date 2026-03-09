Man charged with partner’s murder said she had stabbed herself in stomach in call to 999

The jury were told that Daena Walsh and Adam Corcoran had lived in Midleton for several years. Photograph: Provision

A man charged with the murder of his partner who was found dead in a burning apartment with 11 stab wounds made a 999 call in which he said that she had stabbed herself in the stomach, a trial has heard.

Adam Corcoran (31) formerly of Apartment 4, John Barry House in Midleton, Co Cork, has denied murdering Daena Walsh (27) at the apartment they were living in the town on August 2nd, 2024. Corcoran has also denied damaging the apartment by fire on the same date.

Donal O’Sullivan SC gave an outline of the case to the jury of on the opening day of the murder trial at the Central Criminal Court in Cork on Monday. However, he emphasised that this was not evidence in itself.

O’Sullivan said that it is the case of the State that Corcoran and Walsh went in to their apartment building at 3pm on August 2nd, 2024. He said that at about 4pm the accused left the apartment and made a 999 call in which he said that his partner had stabbed herself in the stomach.

He said that when the emergency services arrived at the scene it was evident to them that the woman lying on the floor in the apartment was dead.

Paramedics noted the presence of aerosol cans on rings of the cooker which were in the process of starting a fire. The paramedics left the apartment to allow the fire brigade to deal with the situation.

O’Sullivan said that that jurors would hear evidence from the pathologist who carried out the postmortem that Walsh sustained 25 sharp force injuries to her body – 11 of which were stab wounds with 14 incised wounds. He indicated that that the deepest stab wound was 11.5cm in depth and penetrated the sternum. Some clothing worn by the deceased was lodged in the bone.

O’Sullivan said that no soot or debris was found in the airways of Walsh at postmortem. He stated that the evidence of the State would be that she was dead at the time the fire started. O’Sullivan said that “essentially she [Walsh] died from being stabbed to death”.

O’Sullivan said that one knife was recovered in the livingroom of the apartment while another knife was located in a bedroom. He told the jury that the blood discovered on the knives was analysed by Forensic Science Ireland. It was found to be a match for the deceased woman.

The prosecuting barrister said that the jury would hear evidence that the wounds to the upper limbs of Walsh were consistent with defence injuries. O’Sullivan also added that the jury “will see a montage of clips” of CCTV harvested from various premises in Midleton on the afternoon of the incident.

The jury were also told that Walsh and Corcoran had lived in Midleton for several years. However, Walsh, who was a mother of two, was a native of Co Wicklow while Corcoran grew up in Ballincollig in Co Cork.

The case is being presided over by Judge Siobhan Lankford and will involve over 50 witnesses. It is expected to conclude by March 20th. The case will continue on Tuesday in front of the jury of eight men and four women.