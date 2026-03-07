‘Revolting’: Married father of three jailed for possession of child sex abuse material

A married father of three has been jailed at Ennis Circuit Court for six months for possessing child sexual abuse material

Ennis Circuit Court also heard that David Molloy, a software engineer from Lissycasey, engaged in online chats about topics such as incest, sexuality activity with children and bestiality.

Judge Francis Comerford described the viewing of child sex abuse material as “revolting” and said he could not avoid imposing a prison term given the circumstances of the case.

Molloy pleaded guilty to having 36 videos and 77 images of child pornography, as defined by Section 2 of the Child Trafficking and Porn Act 1998, in his possession at his home on September 18th, 2022.

Molloy’s parents wept as the sentence was imposed and continued to cry as he was led away by prison officers. The judge noted that Molloy’s parents were in court and said “my heart goes out to them”.

Defence barrister Aaron Desmond said it was “a very traumatic episode” for Molloy’s parents, who stand by him but do not in any way condone his actions.

Prosecution barrister Sarah Jane Comerford said an examination of a mobile phone belonging to Molloy in 2023 unearthed 18 online chats with individuals and as part of groups.

“The content of those individual and group chats related to incest, sexual activity with children and bestiality,” she said.

The prosecution told the court that UK police notified the Garda online exploitation unit about Molloy’s online activities, which resulted in his home being searched.

Det Garda Ruth O’Sullivan said two mobile phones were recovered and these contained sexually explicit images of children and others involving child exposure. She said there was also 33 videos involving category one child sexually explicit material and three videos of category two child exposure.

The detective said Molloy was questioned and denied any knowledge of the child sex abuse material found on his phone. However, he entered a guilty plea on the morning his trial was due to begin last October and has been on bail since.

Desmond said his client was apologetic for his actions and mindful of the consequences of his offending coming out into the open for his family. He said Molloy “has deep shame and remorse at his offending behaviour in this matter”.

The defendant has been undergoing therapy concerning his behaviour for more than 2½ years and is anxious to remain on the path to rehabilitation, the court heard.

Molloy remains in employment and recently secured a promotion, Desmond said, adding that his client’s family is very much reliant on his employment.

The judge imposed a 20-month prison term, suspending the final 14 months.