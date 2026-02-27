Man to plead guilty to killing Chloe Mitchell before murder trial’s planned start

A picture of Chloe Mitchell sits with floral tributes at King George's Park in Harryville, Ballymena. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A Co Antrim man is to plead guilty to killing Chloe Mitchell by reason of diminished responsibility, a court heard on Friday.

Brandon John Rainey (29), formerly of James Street, Ballymena, was due to go on trial at Belfast Crown Court on March 9th for the murder of Chloe Mitchell, which he denied.

He had further denied a charge of attempting to prevent “the lawful and decent burial of a deceased body” on the same date, June 3rd, 2023.

During an emergency hearing at Belfast Crown Court on Friday before Judge Denise McBride, senior defence counsel Neil Connor said he wanted to update the court following a review of proceedings on Thursday and before the proposed trial next month.

Connor said he, his junior counsel and instructing solicitor met Rainey on Thursday and received changed instructions from their client.

He said he had an application to amend the previously lodged defence statement.

“That document reflects the change in instructions we received yesterday and there is now a general acceptance on behalf of Mr Rainey that he killed Ms Mitchell. I use that term as opposed to murdering Ms Mitchell,” he said.

“It really is a medical defence now based on diminished responsibility which centres round his state of mind at the time.”

He said the legal team would need to time to obtain an updated psychiatric report which will be relied upon, and requested the March 9th trial date be vacated.

Senior prosecution counsel David Russell said he was adopting a “cautious approach” to the change in instructions by the defendant.

He said the prosecution’s position was that the court sit on Tuesday, March 10th, 2026, in case the “accused changes his mind” and does not see the psychiatrist.

Following legal submissions, the judge said the proposed trial would not commence on March 9th.

Instead, Rainey would be rearraigned on March 12th and she ordered his production from custody to appear at Belfast Crown Court.

Thanking counsel for alerting her to progress in the case, McBride said: “I think it is a welcome development and one I hope is welcomed by the family.”

Chloe Mitchell’s remains were found days after she went missing. She was last seen alive on CCTV in Ballymena town centre in the early hours of June 3rd, 2023.

An extensive search operation was launched by the Poice Service of Northern Ireland. Detectives investigating her disappearance launched a murder inquiry after human remains were discovered in the Co Antrim town.

This led officers to attend a flat in the James Street area, which prompted Rainey’s arrest.