Twin brothers admit killing Romanian man in Tallaght

Twin brothers have pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a Romanian man in south Dublin more than two years ago.

Eric and Sean Farrell (21), from Castle Park in Tallaght, Dublin 24, were each arraigned on a single charge that they murdered 45-year-old Ionel Nicolae Diaconu (45) at the same address on December 11th, 2023.

The brothers, who appeared before the Central Criminal Court on Monday wearing matching black shirts and black trousers, pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Diaconu.

Dean Kelly, for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), said the manslaughter pleas met the case from the DPP’s point of view.

Michael Bowman, defending Eric Farrell, said the brothers were now aged 21, but were 19 at the time of the killing.

He said the brothers had “no significant previous convictions, possibly none” and asked the court to consider probation reports for them. He said the brothers were in custody in Castlerea Prison.

Brendan Grehan, defending Sean Farrell, told the court the defendants were twins.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott adjourned the matter to May 18 for a sentence and ordered probation reports. He remanded the Farrell brothers in custody until that date.

When the judge asked Kelly whether the victim’s relatives would be in court on the next date, the DPP barrister said Mr Diaconu’s family did not live in Ireland and said they had “attended remotely” in the past.