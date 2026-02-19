Man who stored cocaine worth almost €100,000 jailed for four years

Paul Dardis was charged with possession of drugs for sale or supply at his home. Photograph: Dave Meehan/The Irish Times

A 40-year-old father of four has been jailed for four years for storing almost €100,000 worth of cocaine in his home and shed.

Paul Dardis, with an address at Westpark in Tallaght, was before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Thursday charged with possession of drugs for sale or supply at his home on November 18th, 2022.

Gda Michael Leahy told the court gardaí carried out a planned search of Dardis’s home that day and found a total of €99,169 worth of cocaine at various locations, including his kitchen and bedroom. Most of it was seized from a garden shed, along with mixing agents and €64 worth of heroin. Weighing scales were also found.

Dardis later took full responsibility for all drugs found in his home. He said he was storing the cocaine in exchange for a reduction in his own personal drug debt.

Leahy agreed with Giollaíosa Ó Lideadha SC, defending, that both Dardis and his partner had mental health difficulties. He said Dardis showed no signs of wealth and had not come to Garda attention since.

Counsel said his client had been a hardworking man, who had held two jobs, but his addiction to cocaine had escalated after his father died seven or eight years ago.

“His instructions are he got on top of that. He managed to stop a year after the offence,” he said.

He handed in a number of letters on behalf of his client, including one from his partner and mother of three of his children, who described him as a good man and father, detailing the support he provided when she suffered with postnatal depression. She said she did not know how she would manage without his help.

He wiped tears from his eyes as counsel read his sister’s letter in which the single mother described him as a good uncle to her children, taking her son to football.

His mother wrote of him taking over as “the man of the house” after his father’s death, and that he had been suicidal until recently.

Ó Lideadha said his client had made a very significant contribution to his children’s and extended family’s lives and had a good work history.

“He wasn’t the profit taker, but was paying off his drug debt,” he added.

“There are many positives,” he said. “I’m asking the court to be as lenient as possible.”

Judge Orla Crowe imposed a sentence of five years on Dardis and suspended the final 12 months.