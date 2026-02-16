Jury sworn in for trial of YouTuber accused of Natalie McNally’s murder

Natalie McNally was stabbed at her home in Lurgan. Stephen McCullagh has denied her murder

A jury has been sworn in at Belfast Crown Court in the trial of a man accused of murdering Natalie McNally in Co Armagh four years ago.

Stephen McCullagh (35), from Woodland Gardens in Lisburn, Co Antrim, has denied her murder.

Natalie McNally (32) was stabbed at her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, on the night of December 18th, 2022, when she was 15 weeks pregnant.

She sustained severe head and neck injuries. Her body was not discovered until the following day.

Members of the McNally family, friends and supporters filled the public gallery of the city centre court on Monday.

McCullagh appeared in the dock flanked by two prison officers.

Before their selection, potential jurors were asked by Judge Patrick Kinney to look at the defendant to ascertain if they knew him.

They were asked if they believed they had any connection with the case that could potentially interfere with their ability to hear the evidence objectively.

The trial was scheduled to begin in November but was delayed due to the emergence of new evidence.

On Monday, the jury of six men and six women were told that Natalie McNally studied law at Queen’s University and worked for Translink.

The man accused of her murder worked part-time in the Belfast Telegraph.

Kinney said McCullagh was known as a YouTuber who broadcast under the profile “VoteSaxon”, and was primarily known for reviewing Dr Who products and merchandise.

The judge warned jurors they must not be influenced by any material outside the trial process, given the high-profile nature of the case.

“Information from outside sources can lack accuracy ... and could well mislead you, and therefore all of the jury in your deliberations,” Kinney said.

It was “vital” they followed his instructions carefully, he added.

“If you don’t, that’s going to cost in terms of resources, delay and anxiety for all those involved.”

The trial is expected to last five weeks. It is taking place during strike action by criminal barristers in Northern Ireland in a long-running dispute over payments for legal aid work.

The action has effectively paused Crown Court cases involving those requiring legal aid support.

Concerns were previously raised by the McNally family about the impact of the strike on the trial getting under way.

However, the Criminal Bar Association agreed to exempt the case from the industrial action.

Kinney expressed his gratitude at the barristers making the case an exemption from their strike during a preliminary hearing in January.

The first evidence in the trial is expected to be heard on Tuesday.