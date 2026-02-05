Dublin man died of stab wound to neck severing artery and jugular, murder trial hears

The trial has heard evidence that an audio recording captured Michael Ryan moments after being stabbed. Photograph: Frank Miller

Dublin man Michael Ryan died from a single stab wound to the neck that severed a branch of the carotid artery and his jugular vein, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Joseph Lawlor (39), of Hampton Wood Road in Finglas, Dublin 11 has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ryan (51) in a car park to the back of the accused man’s home on June 20th 2024.

The jury has previously heard that Lawlor and Ryan were drinking together in the accused man’s home throughout the day and had their first physical altercation at 8.30pm. Following a second altercation just after 9.30pm, Ryan left in his car but was arrested almost immediately for drink-driving. Having been processed and released from custody, Ryan returned to Lawlor’s home, where the fatal encounter happened.

The trial has heard evidence that an audio recording captured Ryan moments after being stabbed, saying: “You fucking c**t you, you dirtbird, Joey. You stabbed me in the artery, you f**king eejit.”

State Pathologist Dr Yvonne McCartney on Thursday detailed 57 scratches and bruises on Ryan’s head, arms, legs and torso. She also noted a stab wound 9.1cm below Ryan’s right ear lobe in the area above the collarbone.

She told prosecution counsel Kevin White SC that one end of the wound was pointed and the other notched and irregular. McCartney said gardaí showed her a carving knife and bread knife that were found at the scene, either of which could have caused the pattern of the wound.

At least moderate force would have been required to penetrate the skin, she said, and after that, the knife would have easily gone through the soft tissue underneath.

The wound was 2.9cm in length and 5.8cm deep. It entered at the base of the neck and severed the subclavian branch of the right carotid artery and the right jugular vein, causing bleeding into and partial collapse of the right lung.

Death would not have been instant, she said, as it would take time for blood loss and the collapse of the lung to cause cardiac arrest.

A toxicology report showed that Ryan had taken cocaine in the hours before his death and he also had benzodiazepines below therapeutic levels. His blood alcohol level was at 1.5 times the legal limit for driving.

McCartney concluded that Ryan died due to the stab wound to his neck.

The trial continues before Judge Patrick McGrath and a jury.