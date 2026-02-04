Noah Donohoe inquest: Witnesses tell jury of hearing screams on night of disappearance

Noah Donohoe was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing.

Witnesses have told the jury in the Noah Donohoe inquest of hearing screams on the night the schoolboy went missing.

A man also told Belfast Coroner’s Court that he was woken that night by a “white flash” at his window.

The inquest also heard further evidence from police officers involved in the initial investigation after the teenager had disappeared.

Noah, a pupil of St Malachy’s College, was 14 when he was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after leaving home on his bike to meet two friends in the Cavehill area of the city.

A postmortem examination found the cause of death was drowning.

The inquest, which is being heard with a jury, is in its third week.

Noah’s mother, Fiona, has attended every day of the proceedings.

Tanya Brown lives at Premier Drive in north Belfast, close to the area where Noah disappeared.

In her witness statement, which was read to Belfast Coroner’s Court, Brown said she was in bed at around midnight on the night of June 21st, 2020.

She said: “I was lying in my bed reading. It was a warm night, so I had my bedroom window lying wide open.

“I heard what sounded like a scream, but it didn’t sound as if it was close by, it sounded like it was some distance away. It sounded like a girl screaming.”

She said she woke up her husband, who was sleeping downstairs and went outside.

She said: “We both went into the back garden, my bedroom looks out on to my back garden, and this is where I heard the scream come from. We stood in the garden, and that’s when I heard the second scream.”

She said she stood outside for about five minutes before coming back inside.

Counsel for Donohoe, Brenda Campbell KC, pointed out that Brown’s police statement referred to hearing at least two, and potentially three screams.

She said: “Was there any doubt in your mind that what you were hearing at the time was a human?”

Brown said: “No doubt.”

She added: “It could have been a young person or a girl.”

After lunch, the inquest heard from Brown’s husband, Grant, who said his wife woke him up and they went outside.

His statement said: “That’s when I heard the sound of a muffled scream.

“It sounded like a girl’s scream, it didn’t sound as if it was close by.”

Grant Brown said he returned inside and fell back asleep on the downstairs sofa.

He added: “At around 3am I woke up.

“A white flash like a torchlight flashed in my kitchen window.”

Barrister for the PSNI Donal Lunny asked Grant Brown if it was possible that he had seen the torchlight on Monday night, when the search for Noah was under way, rather than the Sunday.

He said he did not know.

Campbell said the inquest had already heard evidence from Grant Brown’s neighbour that she had been woken by the sound of someone attempting to open her back door at around the same time that he had reported seeing the light.

A detective constable who was on duty the day after Noah went missing then gave evidence to the inquest.

The officer said she had sent a text message to Noah’s phone to reassure him he was not in trouble while the search for him continued.

She later accompanied another officer who took possession of the mobile after it had been found by a member of the public at a park in north Belfast.

She said when they had the phone it received a call from Noah’s mother Fiona.

She said: “I answered the phone as I had been speaking with Noah’s mum, Fiona, throughout the day, and I thought it was best she immediately knew the phone was in police possession and explained the circumstances of it being located to her.”

Earlier, another constable involved in the search for Noah gave evidence to the inquest for a second day.

The constable was asked about a statement he provided to the Coroner’s Service in January 2021, seven months after Noah died.

In that statement, the officer said when he had first met Donohoe after her son disappeared, she had described Noah as “very weepy” and said she had requested his school arrange counselling for him.

Ms Campbell said this detail had not featured in his notes or the police log from the period when Noah was missing.

The court was shown a transcript of Donohoe’s 999 call on Sunday, June 21st, 2020 and from her statement to the inquest.

Campbell said the constable’s statement gave a “materially different” account of events to that which Ms Donohoe had given in her evidence.

The officer said the statement was based on his recollection from the time.

Campbell told the court that the January 2021 statement from the constable had been requested “out of the blue” by a more senior officer to be sent to the Coroner’s Service.

The officer had been asked to “provide observations of comments made by Donohoe regarding Noah’s behaviour leading up to his disappearance”.

Campbell pointed out that the constable’s statement also referred to Noah’s interest in the book 12 Rules For Life by Jordan Peterson.

The inquest has previously heard Noah had read the book by the Canadian psychologist and discussed it with friends.

Campbell said: “Did you, after your dealings with Fiona on the 22nd or 23rd, did you become aware of any discussions or any focus on how Noah’s reading that book may have become a feature of his inquest or the investigation into his death?”

The officer said he had made the statement five years ago and it was based on his recollections from conversations with Donohoe.

He said: “I specifically remember her speaking about that book.”

The inquest continues on Thursday. – PA