‘Prolific offender’ with 129 previous convictions gets 10-year sentence for attack on doctor

Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A judge has imposed a 10-year prison sentence on “a prolific, recidivist offender” with 129 previous convictions who broke into a doctor’s home and stabbed him multiple times during a “vicious” home invasion.

Judge David Keane commented that the victim’s survival, despite the “extreme and excessive violence” used, was a matter of luck rather than judgment on behalf of violent criminal Dean Hayes, who has an “entrenched criminal history”.

Sentencing Hayes at the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday, , Keane said it was “particularly concerning” the defendant had burgled and ransacked a neighbouring bungalow in 2009. In his victim impact statement delivered last month, Waleed Mustafa said it was a “miracle” he was not killed that night. Mustafa described the first knife breaking during the unprovoked attack, and how Hayes had gone to get another.

The court was previously told Hayes was armed with a knife when he entered the doctor’s bedroom as he was watching YouTube. The victim said he thought his attacker was going to kill him and was intent on getting revenge for something.

Hayes (37), of Lee Estate, Island Road, Limerick, had originally been charged with the attempted murder of Mustafa (45) at Newcastle, Dublin Road, Castletroy, Limerick on June 20th, 2024.

However, when arraigned before the court last October, Hayes pleaded guilty that he entered a building as a trespasser and therein committed an arrestable offence, namely, causing serious harm to Mustafa and at the time had with him a weapon of offence, namely, a knife. Hayes also pleaded guilty that on the same occasion he intentionally caused serious harm to Mustafa.

Prosecution counsel Ronan Kennedy told the court the Director of Public Prosecutions [DPP] was entering a nolle prosequi on attempted murder, meaning the State would not be proceeding with that charge against Hayes.

Before delivering sentence, Keane noted the victim had received multiple stab wounds to the abdomen, upper back, arms, neck, forehead and fingers. He said a doctor who treated the victim had described the injuries as being high-risk wounds. “Fortuitously”, the judge said, there was no injury to the internal organs of the abdomen.

The judge said the victim impact statement made it clear that grave psychological harm was suffered. He said Mustafa was diagnosed with hypertension, had become more withdrawn and now avoided interaction with people. He said the doctor has a persistent insecurity and no longer felt completely safe in his own home. Keane pointed out that CCTV footage showed Hayes, who was under the influence of intoxicants, had unsuccessfully tried to enter a neighbouring bungalow prior to the attack.

He said Mustafa was assaulted in his bedroom and received a stab wound to the abdomen, which exposed fatty tissue underneath. He said it remained entirely unclear why Hayes chose to maintain the vicious assault on Mustafa, obtaining a second weapon rather than retreating. Keane set the headline sentence for the offence of assault causing serious harm at 15 years’ imprisonment.

Concerning the second count of aggravated burglary, he said Hayes had a knife with him when he entered the victim’s home and used extreme and excessive violence on him. He said the appropriate headline sentence was also 15 years’ imprisonment. Mr Justice Keane noted that the most significant mitigating factor was Hayes’ admission of guilt.

He said the defendant did not deserve credit for previous good character as he had 129 previous convictions, which span back to 2003 and include 17 convictions for burglary, 66 for theft, two for aggravated burglary, three for robbery, two for assault causing harm and five for possession of drugs for sale or supply.

He said Hayes had been back in the community less than 12 weeks when he committed these offences.

The judge imposed concurrent sentences of 12 years’ imprisonment with the final two years suspended.

*This copy was updated on February 3rd, 2026