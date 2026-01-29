Teen fails in High Court action to stop trial on charge of raping 15-year-old

Mr Justice Meenan said the Court of Appeal was in full agreement with the conclusions reached by the High Court

A teenager with Asperger’s and ADHD who is accused of raping a girl when he was 15 has failed in a High Court challenge seeking to stop his trial because of stress caused by a two-year delay in charging him.

The alleged victim was also 15 at the time; she made a complaint straight after the alleged incident. He was told of this by a relative and he told his mother, who brought him to a Garda station.

Gardaí conducted an investigation and interviews. He was later found unsuitable to be dealt with under the juvenile liaison scheme, which is aimed at preventing minors from having to enter the criminal justice system.

He was charged in December 2024 and a trial date in the Central Criminal Court was set for June 2025 − three years after the alleged offence. In the meantime, he brought a High Court challenge seeking to stop it. The DPP opposed the challenge.

In October, the High Court found that while there had been blameworthy prosecutorial delay, in carrying out a balancing exercise it found the public interest in prosecuting this offence was very strong – and not just for the alleged victim in this case.

The High Court judge pointed out that he would still retain his anonymity and would have the benefit of the provisions regarding the sentencing of children, should he be convicted. While he has vulnerabilities that make a trial difficult for him, he had not established that they were caused or exacerbated significantly by the delay, the High Court said.

He appealed, but the DPP opposed the move.

In a judgment on behalf of the three-judge Court of Appeal (CoA), Mr Justice Charles Meenan also rejected the challenge.

Mr Justice Meenan said the central pillar of the appeal was that the High Court ought to have put into the balance in its decision the effect of the allegation against him as well as the effect on him of the delay in the prosecution.

The High Court had carried out the correct balancing exercise and the CoA was in full agreement with the conclusions reached by the High Court, he said, dismissing the appeal.