Judge lifts order against Michael Flatley in Lord of the Dance court dispute

Michael Flatley has said he will be “calling his dancers”, as a legal order blocking him from engaging with the Lord Of The Dance production was overturned by a court in Belfast.

At the Chancery Court in the Royal Courts of Justice on Thursday, Mr Justice Simpson discharged a temporary injunction that had been secured against the dancer, saying “trenchant and quite personal” allegations had been made on both sides.

Switzer Consulting took legal action in a civil case against Flatley for alleged breach of contract, relating to an agreement the firm says was reached to allow it to run the dance shows.

The Irish traditional dancer and choreographer found international fame performing Riverdance at Eurovision in 1994, before going on to create the stage show The Lord Of The Dance.

The production’s 30th anniversary tour is due to play in Dublin’s 3Arena next week on February 5th, continuing in 2026 across Europe and the US.

Speaking outside the court after the judgment on Thursday, Mr Flatley blessed himself as he said: “I’d just like to say thank God, I’m delighted with the judge’s decision today.

“I won’t be in the car 10 seconds and I’ll be calling all my dancers, all of the cast and crew. All their families have flown in and we’re going to lift the roof on Thursday.

“This will be the greatest version of this show that you will ever see. I’m absolutely delighted.”

Asked if he was back in control of the production, Mr Flatley said: “Yes, 100 per cent.”

The legal dispute hinged on a terms of service agreement under which Mr Flatley transferred intellectual property rights for Lord Of The Dance to Switzer and they in turn were then required to provide business management services to Flatley such as accounts and payroll.

The temporary injunction first filed by Switzer director Joe Gallagher in early January prohibited Mr Flatley from “cancelling, postponing, or in any way interfering” with the Lord Of The Dance, including forbidding him to “contact promoters or venues”.

This was on the basis of breach of contract as well as “conspiracy to cause loss by unlawful means”.

Mr Justice Simpson said that at that time he had been shown a text message Mr Gallagher had been sent from Mr Flatley’s agent Denis O’Sullivan, saying “understand you have no further involvement whatsoever in anything to do” with the Lord Of The Dance.

Barrister Gary McHugh, representing Switzer, had said the injunction was necessary to protect Switzer’s interests because Mr Flatley’s financial situation would have left him unable to pay damages.

The court heard a statement by Mr Flatley’s former financial adviser Des Walsh who said the dancer “has lived the lifestyle of a Monaco millionaire” by borrowing money “as he did not even have the minimum cash required to open a residency package”.

His statement claimed Mr Flatley’s “appetite for lifestyle cash was insatiable”, and he borrowed €75,000 for a birthday party and €50,000 to join Monaco Yacht Club.

Barrister David Dunlop, representing Mr Flatley, rejected the claims that Mr Flatley “was a man with substantial debts”, and that “ad hominem” attacks had been made on his character by the opposing legal team.

Mr Dunlop had told the court on Wednesday that Mr Flatley had half a million euro with a solicitor in Dublin that was available to pay to the end of the contract with Switzer.

On Thursday Mr Justice Simpson said he was “satisfied that damages are an adequate remedy for the plaintiff (Switzer) and that the money is available to pay for any damages sustained”.

Mr Flatley’s legal team also raised the fact that Switzer had filed new accounts last weekend, updating their valuation with a primary asset being their licence agreement with Mr Flatley.

Mr Justice Simpson said: “I cannot see how accounts can be filed essentially taking the whole of contingent income and describing it as an asset worth £2.14 million.”

The judge added that over the course of proceedings “trenchant and quite personal” allegations were “both made and denied” but that the civil nature of the case meant it was not the place to resolve “hotly disputed issues of fact”.

Mr Flatley’s lawyers had warned that the Lord Of The Dance tour was in danger of “falling apart” without the creator’s involvement because his “artistic direction” is a vital component.

The production is described in promotional material as “the culmination of Flatley’s belief that ‘Nothing is impossible. Follow your dreams’.” – PA