Man accused of young woman’s murder remains ‘mute’, court hears

There is “no reality” to the idea of a trial proceeding as planned for a man charged with the murder of his former partner last year as the accused remains “mute” and there is still no defence psychiatric report, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Ahmed Abdirahman (31), originally from Somalia and with a last address at Kinlay House, Lord Edward Street, Dublin, is accused of murdering Mary Ward (22), a mother, on September 25th, 2024 at her house on Melrose Street in south Belfast.

The case has come before the courts on a number of occasions, with the legal team for the defence saying the accused has failed to engage with a psychiatrist who attempted to see him.

At the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday, counsel for the State, Antonia Boyle, said the matter was listed for trial next February 23rd, but she asked the court to vacate that date as there was “no reality to that proceeding”. She said there was still no psychiatric report from the defence, meaning the trial will not be able to proceed on that date.

Defence counsel, Oisín Clarke, said there was “a protracted history” to the case, as the accused “remained mute and wouldn’t communicate with anyone”. Counsel said some progress was made before Christmas, with the accused having spoken to a psychiatrist once. Mr Clarke asked the court to keep the trial date but added that he could not say if the matter would be in a position to proceed.

Ms Justice Karen O’Connor said there was no reality to the matter being ready to proceed, so she vacated the trial date.

The matter is now in for mention on February 23rd.