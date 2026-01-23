Man with 228 previous convictions jailed for Dublin petrol station robbery

Passing sentence on Friday, Judge Orla Crowe said this had been a deliberate and organised offence. File Photograph: Frank Miller /The Irish Times

A man with 228 previous convictions who raided a Dublin petrol station armed with a knife has been sentenced to three years and three months in prison, with the final six months suspended.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard the victim left her job as a result of the robbery.

Lee O’Brien (39) of Reuben Walk, Rialto, Dublin 8, pleaded guilty to robbery at Circle K, Dundrum Road, Dundrum, Dublin 14, on June 3rd, 2021.

Among O’Brien’s previous convictions are offences including robbery, possession of knives, theft, burglary, assault, as well as drugs and road-traffic offences. He was not on bail at the time of the petrol station robbery as he had recently been released from custody.

Passing sentence on Friday, Judge Orla Crowe said this had been a deliberate and organised offence, with O’Brien bringing a knife to the shop.

She said it had been a deeply frightening ordeal for the victim, which impacted her job. She said the woman had been providing a service for the public and then had to contend with this criminal behaviour.

Judge Crowe noted since going into custody, O’Brien has attempted to detox and was seeking a suspended portion to the sentence. She took into account that he had apologised.

She said the case had been delayed by Covid and could have been dealt with earlier, but noted he had also taken a trial date, failed to appear and took a bench warrant.

Judge Crowe imposed a sentence of three years and three months, with the final six months suspended.

Sergeant Donal Tully told Liam Dockery BL, prosecuting, that O’Brien approached a staff member at the counter armed with a knife and demanded all the notes in the tills. A total of €350 was handed over.

Sgt Tully said CCTV in the area was reviewed and O’Brien was seen running into an apartment where he changed clothes and left on a bike. A backpack was retrieved from where he had been seen to delay behind a tree. His DNA was found on a cap and hoodie inside the backpack.

Following identification of O’Brien on the CCTV footage, he was arrested in June, 2023.

The injured party did not submit a victim-impact statement, but the court heard she left her job as a result of the incident.