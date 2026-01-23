Courts

Hearing date set for Kenny Jacobs’ High Court action against DAA

Case to start in early February

The High Court is set to hear a lawsuit brought by DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs early next month seeking to lift his suspension for the airport operator. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times
Fiachra Gallagher
Fri Jan 23 2026 - 12:062 MIN READ

The High Court is set to hear a lawsuit brought by DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs early next month seeking to lift his suspension by the airport operator.

Mr Jacobs initiated the action against DAA after he was suspended by the company in mid-December, pending an investigation into allegations made against the chief executive.

Mr Jacobs is seeking his return to work and declarations that the DAA board has prejudged his removal from office.

Lawyers for DAA – which operates both Dublin and Cork airports – subsequently committed to the court that it would pause the investigation into allegations made against Mr Jacobs, pending the hearing of his lawsuit seeking to lift his suspension.

According to Mr Jacob’s written evidence to the court, the allegations against him of “sexist, misogynistic, racist, homophobic and ageist behaviour” in comments to or about employees are baseless.

The chief executive claimed in his evidence that the decision by the board last month to start an investigation into him around 20 alleged issues is “tainted by reasonable objective bias” and that the outcome has been “predetermined”.

On Friday, Padraic Lyons SC, appearing for Mr Jacobs, told Mr Justice Brian Cregan that there was agreement between the parties to seek February 5th and 6th as dates for Mr Jacob’s hearing seeking interlocutory orders.

Mr Lyons also outlined to the judge a timeline for the exchange of court documents between parties prior to those dates.

Mr Justice Cregan set the hearing date as sought, and approved the timelines for exchange of documents.

Fiachra Gallagher is an Irish Times journalist