Upcoming Lord of the Dance shows placed in jeopardy by legal action, court hears

Michael Flatley at the launch of the 30th anniversary Lord of the Dance show. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy

Forthcoming Lord of the Dance shows could “fall apart” because of an injunction to prevent creator Michael Flatley from participating in the production, the High Court in Belfast heard on Friday.

Entertainment company Switzer Consulting Ltd – which now runs the multimillion pound tour – is suing the choreographer and dancer for alleged breach of contract. The case centres on an agreement they were said to have reached in 2024 which allowed the firm to run Lord of the Dance.

Earlier this week Switzer obtained a temporary injunction to stop Mr Flatley from interfering with the shows.

In court on Friday his lawyers questioned whether the interim order should have been granted at an ex parte hearing at which he was not represented.

Barrister John Coyle argued that the retired performer’s participation and artistic direction was a vital component in the production.

“There is a show in two weeks and unless Mr Flatley is able to communicate to the dancers, these shows are in grave danger of falling apart,” he said.

The 67-year-old Irish American star, who first rose to fame in Riverdance in 1994, went on to create Lord of the Dance two years later.

With the show now celebrating its 30th anniversary, a legal battle has broken out over the forthcoming tour.

In affidavits lodged in court, Switzer made allegations about Mr Flatley’s financial reputation and sought to have him blocked from playing a role.

[ Father admits shaking baby who remains in critical condition and ‘unlikely to survive’Opens in new window ]

As part of the wider case, undertakings have been given to pay any consequent damages if the action is unsuccessful.

However, Mr Coyle claimed there may be issues over the solvency of the company. “The economic havoc that would be visited upon the defendant is substantial, without any recompense,” he submitted.

Barrister Gary McHugh, for Switzer, acknowledged an urgency in dealing with the dispute over the injunction. “We reserve our position on any extension that may be sought,” he told the court.

Listing a further hearing later this month, the judge told both sides: “If there is a show in two weeks we need to be dealing with this quickly. At the moment the injunction stands as granted.”