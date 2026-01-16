Courts

High Court appoints provisional liquidator to Co Galway automation equipment firm

Megadale blames US tariffs for creating uncertainty for its clients

29/11/23 Archive Four Courts building on Inns Quay by the river Liffey in Smithfield Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien Keywords: courthouse judge law legal high court Supreme Court judiciary judicial sentence crime law legal barrister
29/11/23 Archive Four Courts building on Inns Quay by the river Liffey in Smithfield Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien Keywords: courthouse judge law legal high court Supreme Court judiciary judicial sentence crime law legal barrister
Fiachra Gallagher
Fri Jan 16 2026 - 15:512 MIN READ

The High Court has appointed a provisional liquidator to a Co Galway automation equipment firm that ran into financial difficulty following a customer’s cancellation of a major contract.

Mr Justice Oisín Quinn on Friday appointed liquidator David van Dessel to Megadale Ltd, with offices at Briarhill Business Park, Ballybrit, following a petition moved on behalf of the company itself.

According to its court documents, Megadale began to experience major financial difficulties in May 2024, when an order worth €8.5 million to the company was delayed by the customer, a multinational medical devices firm.

Megadale received assurances that the delay was temporary, and was asked not to take on additional orders so as to maintain the capacity to ultimately fulfil the contract.

READ MORE

‘You’re a left-wing hack,’ Trump press secretary tells Irish journalist Niall Stanage after ICE question

Ulster Banner shows Ireland’s Call was not such a bad idea after all

‘It’s all very fragile’: Trump’s second year opens with chaos at home and abroad

Brianna Parkins: I hate the Dublin Bushman and his scaring of young women for money

In December 2024, however, Megadale was informed by the customer that it was cancelling the order. Megadale says that it did not receive a detailed explanation for the cancellation.

Barrister Ross Gorman, appearing for Megadale and instructed by solicitor Graham Kenny, told Mr Justice Quinn the cancellation was “essentially devastating” for the company.

Megadale’s petition states the company was running at a loss between May and December 2024 as it had insufficient work for its employees. The company currently employs 23 people.

Following the cancellation of the order, the company attempted to backfill its depleted order book, according to the petition.

This proved extremely difficult, the company says, as many of its customers “had paused their own spending due to uncertainties caused by the new administration in the US”. The impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs – both actual and threatened – had the effect of contracting the automation market in Ireland and Europe, the company says.

The recent cancellation of other projects has contributed to the company suffering significant financial losses in the last 2½ years. Attempts to procure investment in the company also proved to be fruitless, the firm says.

At present, two companies are interested in acquiring the assets of the company, including employees and the firm’s property, according to the petition.

Mr Justice Quinn said he was satisfied to make the order appointing Mr van Dessel, noting that the company was insolvent. He said the company had enjoyed a successful period, but a number of “unlucky” events ensued, noting the cancellation of the €8.5 million contract.

The judge adjourned the case to next month.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Fiachra Gallagher

Fiachra Gallagher

Fiachra Gallagher is an Irish Times journalist