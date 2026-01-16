Footage of George Nkencho shooting played at inquest

George Nkencho's mother, Blessing, and his brothers and sisters arriving at the Dublin District Coroner's Court on Friday. Photograph: Collins

Footage captured by a witness to the shooting of George Nkencho was played before an inquest into the 27-year-old’s death on Friday.

A short piece of footage, taken by Alan O’Reilly from the green area opposite Mr Nkencho’s house, shows a confrontation in the driveway of the Manorfields Drive property in Clonee, followed by five audible gunshots.

As the first shot is fired, the footage zooms in and Mr Nkencho appears to be facing the front door of his family home, with his back to gardaí. Subsequently, Mr Nkencho turns back around and begins swinging a knife in the direction of gardaí.

Mr O’Reilly had been out walking his dog on the morning of December 30th, 2020. He first noticed members of the Garda armed response unit, and then saw Mr Nkencho, who was being trailed by gardaí from a distance of, he believes, 10 to 15 feet.

When Mr Nkencho arrived in the front garden of his family home a “stand-off” ensued, Mr O’Reilly said. His footage, which was just 13 seconds long, did not capture the confrontation in full. He recalled a lot of commotion and repeated shouts of “get down, get down” from gardaí.

Mr O’Reilly uploaded his footage to Snapchat, but later removed it on the advice of his girlfriend. He captured a second piece of footage of gardaí attempting to resuscitate Mr Nkencho.

Another witness to the incident, Ray Dunne, was present alongside Mr O’Reilly on the green area opposite the house. He too had been out walking his dog.

Having first been alerted to the Garda presence in the area by Mr O’Reilly, Mr Dunne said he could see events clearly from the green, possibly 150 to 200 metres away from the driveway. Guards were shouting at Mr Nkencho to “drop the knife” as he approached the house, Mr Dunne said.

George Nkencho (27) was shot dead by gardaí during an incident in west Dublin. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

Noticing two armed gardaí confronting Mr Nkencho, Mr Dunne then heard “a charge or a click” that he assumed to be a taser. Mr Nkencho was tasered twice, and fell to the ground, but “as quick as he hit it, he was kind of back up again”, Mr Dunne said. At this point, he noticed the glimmer of Mr Nkencho’s knife for the first time.

In his deposition, which was read aloud at the Dublin District Coroner’s Court, Mr Dunne said Mr Nkencho was “making his way towards the door” of the house when a gun was fired for the first time.

“If you were asking me to describe, I would say he was trying to make his way into the house,” he told the inquest.

Mr Dunne described two gunshots being fired as Mr Nkencho walked towards the door of the house, suggesting one shot preceded Mr O’Reilly’s footage of the confrontation. “This whole incident happened in a manner of 30 to 35 seconds,” he said in his deposition.

The representative for Mr Nkencho’s family thanked Mr O’Reilly on their behalf for retaining “the only footage of that quality that exists of these very distressing incidents”.

The inquest continues.