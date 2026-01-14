Garda pleads guilty over fatal hit and run in Co Louth

Niall MacEneaney was well known as the hurling coach with Termonfeckin club St Fechin’s. Photograph: St Fechin’s Facebook

A Louth-based Garda prosecuted over a fatal hit-and-run collision two years ago pleaded guilty when he appeared before Dundalk District Court on Wednesday. .

Michael Ball, of Drogheda Garda station, who is suspended from duty and is aged in his 30s, admitted dangerous driving causing the death of Niall MacEneaney (44) on the Rathmullen Road, Drogheda on March 17th, 2024.

He further admitted he was the driver of an LH-registered vehicle involved in the occurrence of injury, that he failed to keep it at or near the scene, for a period that was reasonable in all the circumstances, while knowing that Mr MacEneaney was dead, or being reckless as to whether the injury resulted in his death, and that he did so with intent to escape civil or criminal liability.

State solicitor for Co Louth Fergus Mullen told Judge Nicola Andrews that the Director of Public Prosecutions had consented to the defendant going forward to Dundalk Circuit Court on signed pleas.

Judge Andrews remanded him on bail to the present sitting of the Circuit Court next Monday on his own bond of €100.

Legal aid for two counsels was granted following an application by defence solicitor Philip Hannon.

Mr MacEneaney was well known locally as a former Louth hurler and at the time of his death was the hurling team coach with Termonfeckin club St Fechin’s.