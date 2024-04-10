Garda arrested in connection with fatal St Patrick’s Day hit-and-run in Co Louth

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a pedestrian was found unresponsive on Rathmullen Road.

A member of An Garda Síochána has been arrested and questioned in relation to a fatal hit-and-run in Co Louth on St Patrick’s Day.

Gardaí in Drogheda have appealed for witnesses to the incident, which occurred in Drogheda shortly after 2.30am, to come forward.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a pedestrian was found unresponsive on Rathmullen Road. The man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle involved failed to remain at the location.

The dead man has been locally as Niall McEneaney, who was a former Louth hurler.

As part of inquiries, investigating gardaí recovered a vehicle of interest, which has undergone technical and forensic examination. The scene of the incident was also examined by Garda forensic collision investigators.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC), which investigates allegations of disciplinary or criminal wrongdoing by Garda members, said it received a referral from a Garda Superintendent on March 17th following the incident.

“The matter is now under investigation by GSOC further to section 98 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005,” it said.

“As part of the investigation a person has been arrested and interviewed. GSOC’s investigation remains ongoing. As such, no further comment will be made at this time.”

Mr McEneaney’s club, St Fechin’s in Termonfeckin, Co Louth, said it was “absolutely devastated” by his death. “Niall was loved and revered by every hurler with whom he worked,” it said.

“His contribution to St Fechin’s hurling was immeasurable. His passion for hurling was infectious and his commitment to hard work and high standards on the field of play was inspirational. He is irreplaceable but his extraordinary legacy will live on.”