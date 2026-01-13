George Nkencho inquest: Shop worker recalls ‘terrifying’ encounter over ‘unprovoked assault’

People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger looking at Blessing Nkencho, mother of George Nkencho, arriving at Dublin Coroner’s Court on Store Street for the inquest into his death. Photograph: Leah Farrell/ RollingNews.ie

A store assistant manager who was attacked by George Nkencho said he was left terrified for his life after a knife was pulled on him, an inquest was told.

Wayne Swords said he had his nose broken in an unprovoked assault by Mr Nkencho on December 30th, 2020 at the Eurospar in the Hartstown Shopping Centre, west Dublin, the inquest into Mr Nkencho’s death heard.

Mr Nkencho (27) from 15 Manorfields Drive, Clonee, was shot dead in the front garden of his family home about half an hour later by members of the Garda Armed Support Unit who followed him home from the shop and repeatedly demanded that he drop his weapon.

The inquest at Dublin Coroner’s Court into Mr Nkencho’s death was first opened on June 21st, 2021, but its formal opening was delayed until this week to allow for investigations by the Garda Ombudsman, Fiosrú (previously GSOC) and by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In a statement read out to the court as he was not present, Mr Swords recalled that he was on the floor of the Eurospar around midday on December 30th when Mr Nkencho entered the shop and punched him twice in the face.

The first punch broke his nose and knocked him backwards; the second punch was more of a glancing blow.

Mr Swords told the inquest that Mr Nkencho proceeded to pull out what looked like a steak knife with a serrated edge.

“I was terrified. I feared for my life. I never seen such anger in a person’s face before,” he said in his statement.

Mr Swords said he had worked in retail for 30 years and had been held at knifepoint previously. The incident involving Mr Nkencho had left him “very shook”.

A supporter holds a photo of George Nkencho at a vigil in 2020. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Eurospar employee Margaret Armstrong said she was working in the off-licence at the time.

She saw Mr Nkencho enter the shop. He was very tall. She lost sight of him, but when he came into view again, he was punching the assistant manager.

He had hit Mr Swords so hard that she could almost feel it. His eyes were “wide and scary-looking”, she recalled.

She later heard him keep saying “f**k you over and over”.

A man persuaded him to leave the shop and Mr Nkencho had a confrontation outside with the store manager Mark Giles and threatened him with a similar fate to Wayne.

Ms Armstrong said she pushed the alarm button after witnessing the incident.

Mr Nkencho’s mother Blessing Nkencho said she has suffered from depression and has difficulties sleeping as a result of her son’s death.

Her son had never given her trouble when he was growing up, she said. He loved football and coached in Ireland and Scotland. Something changed in him after a car crash he was involved in 2014, she said; he began to talk to himself, he was hallucinating and becoming paranoid.

She said her son would still be alive if he had received the help he needed.

Opening the inquest, Dublin District coroner Dr Myra Cullinane told the jury of seven women and five men to disregard what they might have read or seen about the case previously.

They should base their verdict on what they hear during the inquest. The purpose of the inquest was not to apportion blame, but to determine the cause of the death, she said.

The inquest is expected to last two weeks.