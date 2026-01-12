Courts

Additional charges against creche worker accused of assaulting children in her care

Tanya Martin faces five further charges related to the alleged assaults last August

Dún Laoghaire District Court heard that Tanya Martin was facing further charges. Photo: Agency stock
Dún Laoghaire District Court heard that Tanya Martin was facing further charges. Photo: Agency stock
Órla Ryan
Mon Jan 12 2026 - 18:361 MIN READ

A creche worker is facing five additional charges related to the alleged assault of young children in her care in Dublin, a sitting of Dún Laoghaire District Court was told on Monday.

Tanya Martin (32), of Rosemount Estate, Dundrum, was previously granted bail after being charged at a court hearing last September.

Ms Martin was charged on September 19th with assaulting seven young children who were in her care on August 12th at the Once Upon a Time creche in Dundrum, Dublin 16, contrary to section two of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

On Monday, Garda Sinéad Galligan told Judge Mark O’Connell at a hearing of Dún Laoghaire District Court that Ms Martin was facing additional charges. These charges relate to the same alleged incidents on August 12th last. Ms Martin was dismissed from her role at the creche in August.

READ MORE

‘Cyclists have become a nightmare in Dublin’: Judge reduces €50,000 damages award by 80%

Woman whose four-year-old son murdered by stepmother says child’s life taken by ‘pure evil’

‘This is not a normal feeling or situation to be in’: Jessie Buckley wins Golden Globe for Hamnet

Tensions emerge between Limerick mayor John Moran and council director general Pat Daly

Ms Martin was further charged with assault and ill treatment of five of the children in question, contrary to section 246 of the Children Act 2001.

Ms Galligan requested that Ms Martin’s bail conditions be extended to cover the new charges. Solicitor Patricia Camilon of KOD Lyons, representing Ms Martin, agreed.

The case is due to come before the court again on February 24th.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter