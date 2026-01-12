Additional charges against creche worker accused of assaulting children in her care

A creche worker is facing five additional charges related to the alleged assault of young children in her care in Dublin, a sitting of Dún Laoghaire District Court was told on Monday.

Tanya Martin (32), of Rosemount Estate, Dundrum, was previously granted bail after being charged at a court hearing last September.

Ms Martin was charged on September 19th with assaulting seven young children who were in her care on August 12th at the Once Upon a Time creche in Dundrum, Dublin 16, contrary to section two of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

On Monday, Garda Sinéad Galligan told Judge Mark O’Connell at a hearing of Dún Laoghaire District Court that Ms Martin was facing additional charges. These charges relate to the same alleged incidents on August 12th last. Ms Martin was dismissed from her role at the creche in August.

Ms Martin was further charged with assault and ill treatment of five of the children in question, contrary to section 246 of the Children Act 2001.

Ms Galligan requested that Ms Martin’s bail conditions be extended to cover the new charges. Solicitor Patricia Camilon of KOD Lyons, representing Ms Martin, agreed.

The case is due to come before the court again on February 24th.