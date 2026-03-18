Jury in Daena Walsh murder trial told they must be confident of intent to kill

A jury must be satisfied that a man who admitted fatally stabbing his partner did so with the intention of killing her or causing her serious injury if they are to find him guilty of her murder, a judge has said.

Judge Siobhan Lankford was addressing the jury of eight men and four women at the Central Criminal Court trying the case of Adam Corcoran (31) for the murder of his partner, Daena Walsh (27).

Corcoran denies both the murder of Daena Walsh at the apartment they shared at John Barry House, Connolly Street, Midleton, Co Cork, on August 2nd, 2024 and causing criminal damage by arson to the apartment on the same occasion.

The judge in her charge to the jury on Wednesday said “you have to have regard to intent” before she referred to the evidence that Corcoran was heavily intoxicated on the day and they had to give consideration to that fact too.

She pointed out they had heard a recording of a 999 call in which Corcoran said Walsh had stabbed herself and they had seen CCTV footage of him outside the couple’s apartment on Connolly Street while they had also heard evidence from gardaí as to how he presented.

She noted one of the garda witnesses described Corcoran as “raving” he was so intoxicated, but it was “a question of the degree – if he was so intoxicated he was not capable of having the intent to kill, you must return a verdict of not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.”

However, if the jury were satisfied that Corcoran’s intoxication was such that it did not impact on his ability to form an intent to kill or cause serious injury to Walsh and they were satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that he did form that intent, they should return a verdict of murder.

She noted defence counsel Brendan Grehan in his closing had argued that the prosecution had failed to produce any evidence of intent and therefore they should find Corcoran not guilty of murder but find him guilty of manslaughter given his admission that he had killed Walsh.

She noted that prosecution counsel Donal O’Sullivan had pointed to the many lies that Walsh had told, including telling the call taker when he made the 999 call that Walsh had stabbed herself while he had also said the same to gardaí.

However, she said it was important to remember that people can tell lies for all kinds of reasons and not always sinister ones and it was also important not just to consider the lies in isolation but in rather context, that is to say but they “must consider the evidence in the round”.

During the trial, Corcoran, a native of Ballincollig in Co Cork, entered the witness box and admitted for the first time that he had killed Walsh, a native of Co Wicklow, with whom he had been a relationship for approximately 10 years and with whom he had two children.

In the course of being cross-examined by O’Sullivan, Corcoran accepted that it was not in self-defence and he said he had told the emergency services and gardaí that Walsh had killed herself as that was what he believed at the time had happened.

O’Sullivan reminded Corcoran that when he was questioned by gardaí on August 3rd, 2024, about what happened, he told them, “I don’t f**king know – I’ve nothing else to say to you”, but Corcoran said that he had no recollection of saying those things to gardaí at interview.

“I said [at interview] I didn’t kill her because at the time that was what I believed,” said Corcoran, adding that it had taken him until “months after – it was over a period of time” to remember what had happened to Walsh and he denied inventing a story to fit the facts of the case.

Corcoran had told his counsel, Grehan that they had been drinking and taking cocaine as well as prescription drugs like Xanax, Valium and Benzodiazepines for the fortnight up to her death and they had not slept the night before as they had taken cocaine and benzodiazepines.

Corcoran told Grehan that he could not remember how Walsh had ended up with the various injuries that she had and while he admitted he must have caused some of them, he never had any intention to kill her or cause her serious harm, and he said he loved her “very much”.

The jury is to resume deliberations on Thursday.