Man charged with assault after fatal New Year’s Day incident in Roscommon

The court heard Garda evidence that the accused was charged on Saturday night. File photograph: Alan Betson

A man has been charged with assault causing serious harm after the death of another man following an alleged incident in Co Roscommon on New Year’s Day.

Yevhen Shutko (46) appeared in Roscommon District Court on Sunday morning.

The court was told there was an alleged serious assault in Ballaghaderreen, in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Jordon Newin, aged in his 30s, was brought to Sligo University Hospital and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where he has since passed away.

Shutko, who is Ukrainian and lives in Co Roscommon after coming to Ireland nearly two years ago, was charged with assault causing serious harm, under section 4 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act.

Garda Brendan McGrath, from Castlerea Garda station, told the court he was charged at 9.51pm on Saturday, to which he replied: “It was definitely not intentional ... I was defending myself.”

The court heard further charges may be forthcoming, given that a man has now died, as the State awaits directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Solicitor Bríd Miller, on behalf of the accused, applied for bail.

But Judge James Faughnan refused and remanded him in custody until Friday’s sitting of Ballaghaderreen District Court.