Conor McGregor takes second case alleging defamation around reporting of Nikita Hand case

A High Court jury in November last year found Nikiata Hand was assaulted by Conor McGregor in the Beacon Hotel in Dublin in December 2018. Photograph: Collins

Conor McGregor has received court permission to serve another defamation action concerning media reporting of a High Court civil jury’s finding in favour of Nikita Hand, who alleged he raped her in a Dublin hotel.

An intended action against the publishers of the Irish Sun newspaper has been filed in the Irish High Court by Mulholland Law on behalf of Mr McGregor. He initiated separate proceedings in November against Sky News over a broadcast.

His lawyers secured leave from the High Court this week to serve the defamation proceedings outside the jurisdiction on News Group Newspapers Limited and News UK and Ireland Limited over an article published in the Irish Sun.

The claim relates to the alleged use of criminal law terminology in the reporting of the civil proceedings.

Ms Hand, a hair colourist now expecting her second child, was awarded almost €250,000 in damages by a High Court jury in November last year after it found she was assaulted by Mr McGregor in the Beacon Hotel in Dublin in December 2018.

Mr McGregor, who denied rape and claimed they had consensual sex, had his appeal over the jury decision rejected earlier this year by the Court of Appeal.

The Supreme Court earlier this month refused his application to hear a further appeal.