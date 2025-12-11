Man jailed for 16 months for setting fire to ex-girlfriend’s car

Judge Martin Nolan, sitting at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, noted that arson is a very serious crime. File photograph: Noel Bennett/Getty Images

A man who set his ex-girlfriend’s car on fire has been sentenced to 16 months in prison.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard Kevin Kinsella (35), of Annesley Close, Ballybough, Dublin 3, pleaded guilty to one count of arson committed in the Summerhill area of Dublin on July 2nd, 2024. He has 21 previous convictions.

Garda Shane Costello told barrister Karl Moran, prosecuting, he was on patrol on the night in question when he saw the car on fire. A man who was later identified as Kinsella was standing beside the front driver’s door with flames coming from the car.

The court heard a window in the car was broken and Kinsella had a lump hammer in his hand, which he then discarded under the car.

Kinsella was arrested at the scene and gardaí noted a strong smell of petrol on him. He had singed and burned both the hair on his arms and some of his clothing.

In total, €4,500 worth of damage was caused to the car.

Garda Costello agreed with barrister Pieter Le Vert, defending, that his client drove his own car to the scene and set alight his ex-partner’s car. He also agreed Kinsella was very intoxicated and could not be interviewed for six hours upon his arrest.

The garda agreed the injured woman’s insurance paid €3,000 in insurance compensation and Kinsella was repaying the rest of the money.

Mr Le Vert told the court his client has worked since he completed his junior certificate. He developed a difficulty with drugs and alcohol. At the time of the offence, he was under financial pressure and had relapsed.

A letter of apology was handed into the court.

Judge Martin Nolan said that, to his credit, this defendant has pleaded guilty. He has a strong work history and has contributed to his local area and community.

The judge said: “I don’t believe that he will reoffend to this extent in the future.” He noted that arson is a very serious crime, adding: “When you set fire to something, nobody knows where it will go.”

Judge Nolan said there was good mitigation in the case, but added: “No one can commit arson.” He sentenced him to 16 months in prison.