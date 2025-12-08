Courts

Man who said he was ‘shovelling’ cocaine into himself unanimously convicted of murder

Christopher Devine drove to Michael Tormey’s home and shot him five times using a submachine gun

The court heard that Christopher Devine has no psychiatric history and had never taken any psychiatric medication.
The court heard that Christopher Devine has no psychiatric history and had never taken any psychiatric medication.
Alison O'Riordan
Mon Dec 08 2025 - 18:393 MIN READ

A gunman who said he was “shovelling” cocaine into himself when he opened fire on a family member with a submachine gun in the victim’s front garden was not suffering from a “substance-induced psychotic disorder”, a jury has found in unanimously convicting him of murder.

The jury rejected father of six Christopher Devine’s defence that he should be found guilty of manslaughter because he had a mental disorder which would have diminished his capacity to control himself.

They also rejected his contention that he was so intoxicated from taking “industrial quantities” of cocaine, combined with large amounts of alcohol, he couldn’t have formed an intention to kill or cause serious injury.

Instead the panel accepted the case made by Garret Baker SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, that Devine’s mind was functioning as he had acted deliberately in the build-up to, as well as in the aftermath of, the killing of Michael Tormey.

READ MORE

‘They must have known there was someone inside’: Edenderry in shock over petrol bomb deaths

Third refugee centre company sues State over contract repudiation

‘Dangerous predator’ jailed for 15 years for sex abuse of half-brother and two girls

DPP accepts pleas to assault causing harm from four men after victim refused to testify

The trial heard evidence that Devine, who told gardaí that he had been Tormey’s best man at his wedding, drove to the victim’s home and shot him five times before walking back to his car and spinning the wheels as he made his escape.

Devine (44), with an address at Convent Lawns, Kylemore Road, Ballyfermot in Dublin 10, repeatedly denied to gardaí that he murdered Tormey and the weapon used – an MP5 pattern submachine gun – was never recovered.

The court heard that Devine has no psychiatric history and had never taken any psychiatric medication.

Following Monday’s verdict, Ms Justice Melanie Greally, who presided in the trial, adjourned the matter to December 19th when Devine faces the mandatory sentence of life imprisonment.

Members of the Tormey family will be invited to make statements to the court on that date.

Devine had pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of Tormey (49) at Thomond Road in Ballyfermot in the early hours of January 9th, 2022.

Tormey was struck by five bullets in his front garden which went through his body, causing bleeding, rib fractures and partial lung collapse.

Devine told gardaí in his interviews that he and the deceased had been engaged in drug related activity by “shifting a bit of stuff for lads”. The defendant went on to say “coke or whatever” when asked to elaborate by officers. However, he said that himself and Tormey had “kind of got out” of the “drugs business”.

During the seven-day trial at the Central Criminal Court, two psychiatrists differed on whether Devine qualified for a manslaughter verdict on the basis of diminished responsibility and cocaine intoxication.

On Monday, however, the nine men and three women found Devine guilty of murder by unanimous verdict. They had deliberated for four hours and 54 minutes over the course of two days.

Ms Justice Greally thanked the panel for their service and said it was a very difficult case to decide on. She told the jurors that they had gone about their task in “a highly conscientious” way and given it all the attention it merited.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter