CHI apologies for failure in care of girl (4) who died after presenting with rash

Tallaght University Hospital. In a letter of apology read to the High Court, CHI offered sincere apologies to the parents following the unexpected death of their daughter

Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) has apologised for the “failures in the care” provided to a four-year-old girl who died hours after presenting at Tallaght University Hospital with a rash.

The apology was read in the High Court as the girl’s parents settled a lawsuit over her death.

The child or her family cannot be identified by order of the court.

Jeremy Maher, the family’s counsel, instructed by Arthur Cox solicitors, told the court the girl’s mother had discovered a rash on her daughter, and she was taken to hospital by ambulance on February 12th, 2018.

Counsel said the mother raised the possibility of meningitis but was repeatedly dismissed and a respiratory tract infection was diagnosed.

The child was treated but her condition deteriorated and she was transferred to another hospital for urgent assessment. It is claimed attempts to treat the child’s meningitis were unsuccessful and she died in the early hours of February 13th, 2018.

The cause of death was meningococcal sepsis.

Counsel said it was their case that if the protocol around sepsis and meningitis had been followed the girl would be alive today.

An expert on their side would say the child’s condition should have been identified and there were “multiple amber and red flags”.

In a letter of apology read to the court, CHI offered sincere apologies to the parents following the unexpected death of their daughter.

“Children’s Health Ireland would like to sincerely apologise for the failures in the care provided to her and to confirm that it is committed to learning from her death,” the letter said, which was signed by CHI chief executive Lucy Nugent, and read to the court by CHI barrister Conor Halpin.

CHI said it acknowledges and is profoundly sorry for “the ongoing distress that this has caused to you and your family and we extend our deepest condolences”.

In the proceedings brought by the girl’s mother and father, it was claimed there was a failure to have any regard for the girl’s symptoms and presentation at the hospital and a failure to initiate proper or sufficient sepsis procedures.

It was further claimed there was a failure to recognise the girl’s physical and clinical indicators of sepsis or meningococcaemia in a timely manner. It was also claimed there was a failure to have any or any adequate regard to concerns expressed by the mother about her child’s condition or symptoms and a failure to heed the mother that her daughter may be suffering from meningitis.

A situation was caused where the child was not diagnosed in a timely manner and there was a failure to ensure that there was any proper adequate or effective system of monitoring, supervision or overview of the little girl and her condition, it was contended.

Noting the settlement Judge Paul Coffey extended his deepest sympathy to the family.