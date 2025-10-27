Man bailed after alleged assault on Catherine Connolly canvasser in Dublin

A man arrested following an alleged assault on a woman canvassing for president-elect Catherine Connolly in Dublin has been granted bail.

Daniel Soave (39), of Portland Row, Dublin 1, appeared before Judge Derek Cooney at Dublin District Court on Monday, facing charges under section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act and section 6 of the Public Order Act. His case has been adjourned pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Soave, who is in employment, agreed to bail terms banning contact with witnesses and online posts about his prosecution. He has not yet indicated a plea and will appear again on December 15th.

Gardaí responded to a report of an incident on Friday evening after a group of about 10 campaigners delivered leaflets near the Five Lamps in the north inner city, on North Strand Road, Dublin 1. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald was among the canvassers.

Footage of the incident went viral online.

Mr Soave was later arrested and detained at Store Street Garda station, where he was charged on Saturday evening with two counts of engaging in threatening, abusive, and insulting words or behaviour and a single charge for assault causing harm to a named woman on October 24th, 2025.

He was held pending his appearance before Judge Cooney on Monday.

According to the charges, all the alleged offences occurred on North Strand Road.

Garda Colm Maguire said that when Mr Soave was charged, he had no reply to the public order offences. However, the court heard that, in response to the final charge, he stated: “What’s that all about? Complete lies, I never pushed anybody.”

Garda Maguire had no objection to bail, subject to several conditions.

Defence solicitor Sean Lacey informed Judge Cooney that he had checked them with his client, who found them acceptable.

Mr Soave spoke in open court to his solicitor about the terms, saying he would have to sign on in the evening, suggested particular days, and added, “Whatever suits”.

His phone has already been seized by gardaí.

Judge Cooney set his bail at €300 but did not require a cash lodgement. She ordered Mr Soave to sign on at Store Street Garda station, provide a new telephone number within 72 hours or release and “make sure it is charged, and on and in credit and that you answer when gardaí call”.

He must notify of any address change and “not to engage with persons campaigning in the Dublin 1 area, or contact directly or indirectly with the injured party or witnesses”.

Legal aid was granted after the court heard he was in employment, earning €600 a week, but paying a large amount in rent.