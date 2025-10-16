Judge to deliver verdict in Bloody Sunday murder trial next week

The verdict in the trial of a former British Army paratrooper accused of the murder of two civilians in the Bloody Sunday shootings in Derry 50 years ago is expected to be delivered next week.

The veteran, referred to as Soldier F for legal reasons, is accused of the murders of James Wray and William McKinney during disorder after a civil rights parade in the city on January 30th, 1972. Some 13 people were shot dead by the Parachute Regiment on the day.

Soldier F is also accused of attempting to murder Michael Quinn, Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and an unknown person. He pleaded not guilty to the seven counts.

Judge Patrick Lynch thanked the prosecution and defence for their submissions in a trial that lasted just more than a month at Belfast Crown Court. He said he planned to deliver his verdict next Thursday.

Key evidence in the trial were previous statements made by two other paratroopers, referred to as G and H, who were present in Glenfada Park North along with F.

The prosecution have argued they provide direct evidence that Soldier F had opened fire in the area.

But the defence described them as unreliable witnesses and the statements as inconsistent with each other, as well as with the accounts of eye witnesses who gave evidence during the trial.

Soldier F did not give evidence on his own behalf either before the trial or during it.

The court previously heard Soldier F was interviewed voluntarily under caution on March 8th and 9th, 2016, by officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland over the offences he has been charged with.

At the start of those interviews, the veteran’s solicitor read a statement indicating he no longer had any reliable recollection of those events, and would not answer any questions. He made no comments to all questions put to him.

Neither G nor H were available to give evidence to the trial because G has since died, while H indicated he would exercise his right against self-incrimination if summoned.

Earlier on Thursday, an attempt to halt the trial was dismissed.

Soldier F’s legal team argued the former paratrooper had no case to answer because key evidence being relied on by the prosecution was unreliable. However, this was rejected by Judge Patrick Lynch, who said he “declined to direct a verdict of not guilty on this basis” and the trial would continue.

Soldier F is the subject of a court order protecting his anonymity and cannot be identified. He sat in the courtroom screened by a black curtain.

Relatives of Mr Wray and Mr McKinney, along with supporters, watched on from the public gallery.

Veterans Commissioner for Northern Ireland David Johnstone and Paul Young from the Northern Ireland Veterans Movement were also among those who observed proceedings.

An earlier attempt by the defence to have the so-called hearsay evidence of Soldiers G and H ruled inadmissible was also dismissed by the judge. - Additional reporting PA