Seven men go on trial accused of sexually abusing deaf relative over 17 years

Seven men, aged between 32 and 55, are standing trial accused of sexually abusing a female relative over an extended period.

The accused, who are the woman’s three uncles and four younger brothers, have pleaded not guilty to a collective 98 counts.

It is alleged the woman, who is deaf, was abused within the State over a 17-year period from 1996 until 2013.

The Central Criminal Court trial is scheduled to last four months. None of the parties can be named for legal reasons.

In her opening speech to the jury, Gerardine Small SC, prosecuting, said there was “no place for emotion or prejudice” in the trial, telling jurors they must approach the evidence in a “cold and clinical manner”.

She said the seven accused men were being tried together “for the sake of convenience”, but must be considered separately and distinctly.

She said the woman allegedly abused by seven relatives attended a sexual health promotion course in 2017 and told a social worker about alleged abuse by family members. Gardaí were notified and they began an investigation.

Ms Small said the allegation of rape against one man, Mr G (45), dated to 1996/1997 while some allegations against others were from the early 2000s.

A “significant period of time has elapsed”, Ms Small said, saying the law recognises “old cases” can be more difficult to defend as “memories fade and the possibility of an alibi may not be available”.

Mr A (55), the woman’s uncle, is accused of a single count of raping her between December 2009 and April 2011.

Mr B (48), also her uncle, faces eight counts involving rape, oral rape and anal rape between December 2008 and December 2010.

Mr C (34), her brother, is accused of 22 counts of rape and 23 counts of anally raping her over a 12-year period from 2001.

Mr D (33), also her brother, is accused of 19 counts of rape and three counts of oral rape over an 11-year period between 2002 and 2013.

Mr E (32), another brother, is accused of nine counts of anal rape and seven counts of rape against over an eight-year period from 2003.

The fourth brother, Mr F (32), faces three counts of anal rape and two counts of rape between 2007 and 2010.

Mr G, another uncle, is accused of one count of rape between 1996 and 1997.

Mr C is further charged with one count of sexual assault against another sister between 2005 and 2006 when she was a child. He faces two counts of rape and one of anal rape of this woman between 2016 and 2019.

He is also charged with one count of anally raping a third sister between 2013 and 2014.

Ms Justice Caroline Biggs directed the extended panel of 15 jurors to return on Monday.