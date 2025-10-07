Imam given more time to prepare case over mosque lockout

Imam Sheikh Hussein Halawa is seeking to be allowed to return to this duties at the Islamic Cultural Centre in Clonskeagh, Co Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A Muslim cleric who is seeking a High Court order that he be allowed to return to his duties has been given more time to prepare his case.

Imam Sheikh Hussein Halawa has, among others, been locked out of the Islamic Cultural Centre and mosque in Clonskeagh, Dublin, since April. He was refused a High Court order in August requiring the centre operators to restore him to those aspects of his position and duties that do not require the mosque to be reopened.

He has brought a case against the Islamic Cultural Foundation of Ireland CLG (previously known as the Al Maktoum Foundation, Trading as the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland).

Although he failed to get an injunction pending resolution of his full action, that action continues to proceed through the court.

On Tuesday, Cliona Kimber SC, for Imam Halawa, sought more time to complete the exchange of affidavits with the respondent.

Niall Ó hUiginn BL, for the foundation, in reply to a query from Mr Justice Brian Cregan, said there was a separate case related to corporate governance and that matter is in a list to fix dates for hearing next week. Counsel urged that the two cases be heard in parallel because they both revolve around the centre, which is closed.

Ms Kimber opposed the hearing of both cases in parallel as her client was seeking to be returned to his duties, while the other case was about corporate governance, and they were not related.

At an earlier hearing, the court was told Imam Halawa (69), who is approaching retirement, was continuing to be paid even though the mosque had been closed due to unfortunate circumstances.

Ms Kimber said as a result of the dispute her client was unable to minister to his parishioners and his reputation was being very publicly damaged. He had been left sitting at home without invitation to public ceremonies that included the President of Ireland, the Taoiseach and Government Ministers.

Mr Justice Cregan said he would adjourn this case into next week’s list to fix dates. While they will not run in parallel, they would be dealt with consecutively, he said.