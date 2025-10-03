Courts

Man appears in court accused of murder in Co Donegal

James Spendley is remanded in custody following death in April of Eddie Friel

Mr Friel’s family were present in court at Ballyshannon on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson
Siobhan McNamara
Fri Oct 03 2025 - 15:53

A man has been charged with the murder of Eddie Friel in Killybegs, Co Donegal.

James Spendley (58), of St Cummins Hill, Killybegs, appeared before Ballyshannon District Court on Friday.

At court a previous charge of causing serious harm was withdrawn. He has been in custody since April on that charge, which he denied.

Mr Friel, who was in his 60s, was found dead in his home on Harbour View Drive, Killybegs, on April 13th.

Det Gda Niall Brady told the court Mr Spendley made no reply when charged on Friday morning with murdering Friel on April 12th or 13th.

Eddie Friel was found dead in his Killybegs home on April 13th. Photograph: Rip.ie
Sergeant Maurice Doyle told the court the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed the accused should be tried on indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham remanded Mr Spendley in custody to appear before Sligo District Court on Thursday. Legal aid was granted.

Members of Mr Friel’s family were present in court in Ballyshannon when the new charge was brought.

