Man (70s) appears in court charged with dozens of sexual offences

A man in his 70s has appeared before Dublin District Court charged with dozens of alleged sex crimes.

He is accused of committing 79 offences against four females on a range of dates between 1971 and 1981.

The charges include 78 counts of alleged indecent assault and one count of alleged attempted rape.

He appeared before Judge Michele Finan on Tuesday morning.

The man was brought into court by prison officers in a wheelchair and was wearing a green tracksuit top and grey shorts.

Sgt Amy Kelly of Ballymun Garda station told the court she arrested the accused at Terminal 2 in Dublin Airport at 5.56am on Tuesday.

He was taken to Ballymun Garda station and charged there by Garda Nuala Lawlor at 7.40am. Each charge was put to the accused and he was cautioned after each and handed a copy of the charge sheets.

The court was told the accused “was not working and has no assets”. An application for legal aid was made and granted.

The court was also told the man “urgently” needed dentures and a hearing aid, both of which he had no access to since his arrest.

The accused man’s solicitor, Treacy Horan, also told the court no application for bail was being made and the accused was consenting to being remanded in custody for one week to Cloverhill Prison in Dublin.

The man cannot be named because court rules in this State stipulate that accused people in cases involving allegations of rape-related crime are granted anonymity.