Dublin’s empty offices and how China saved us from recession

A computer-generated image of the College Square scheme in Dublin's city centre, where Workday is seeking to sublet a fifth of its office space.

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US tech firm Workday is seeking to sublet a fifth of the space in its new Dublin 2 office block at College Square, little more than a year on from when it signed its lease. Killian Woods has the details.

In our Agenda feature, Killian looks the level of office vacancy in Dublin and wonders why so many estate agents are bullish about the prospects for the sector.

In his weekly column, Eoin Burke-Kennedy explains how China appears to have saved us from a global recession.

A €5 billion investment fund, a €350 million AI training programme and no increase in the minimum wage until 2030 form part of “a pro-growth agenda” the Government should adopt to support SMEs, according to a pre-budget submission by Azets Ireland. Stephen Conneely has the details.

This week’s solar eclipse threatened a shortage in electricity that prompted the national grid to call on an emergency power plant to ensure adequate supplies kept flowing, it has emerged. Barry O’Halloran reports.

The Harvey Nichols store in Dundrum Town Centre is insolvent, with interim provisional joint liquidators appointed by the High Court to a business that employs 33 people. Ray Managh was in court for the case.

Irish businesses availed of less invoice financing in the first quarter of the year, despite a rise in the total amount available. Ciara O’Brien has the details.

In our series of profiles of EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalists, Taoglas founder Dermot O’Shea outlines a bold ambition: “We’re targeting over $1 billion in annual revenues by 2035.″

From classic to static: US retailer J Crew is trying to recapture its sense of style, according to the FT’s Sujeet Indap.

The higher you get, the fewer people tell you what you need to hear, writes FT columnist Emma Jacobs.

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