Man pleads guilty in dark web firearms charge

Evan Fitzgerald pictured at Naas Court in March. He later died during a shooting incident at a Carlow shopping centre. Photograph: Collins

One of three Co Wicklow men arrested following the discovery of two firearms purchased off the dark web has pleaded guilty to possessing one of the weapons.

Daniel Quinn Burke, whose address was given as Allendale Lawn, Baltinglass, appeared before Naas Circuit Court on Wednesday along with Shane Kinsella, whose address was given as Tynock, Kiltegan.

Mr Quinn Burke, previously described as an apprentice mechanic, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm, a Remington semi-automatic pistol on March 2nd, 2024, at Ponsonby Bridge, near Straffan, Co Kildare.

Defending barrister Aisling Murphy told Judge Elva Duffy that the defendant, aged 22, had not been in court before.

Barrister Mark Gibbons, representing Mr Kinsella, asked that the case against his client be adjourned “for mention or progress”. Mr Kinsella did not address the court.

The judge said she would seek a probation report on behalf of Mr Quinn Burke, who was remanded on continuing bail. His case was adjourned to October 7th.

The case against Mr Kinsella was adjourned to July 18th.

At an initial hearing at Naas District Court on March 4th, 2024, it was alleged that officers attached to the Garda National Organised Crime Bureau and the Emergency Response Unit performed a controlled stop of a vehicle at Ponsonby Bridge.

A third man, Evan Fitzgerald, then 21, a steel company worker, whose address was given as Portrushen, Kiltegan, died in a shooting incident at a Carlow shopping centre on June 1st. Mr Kinsella, described as a student, was then aged 20.

The trio were charged following the discovery of a Heckler & Koch rifle, a Remington Rand semi-automatic pistol and a total of 42 rounds of ammunition.

At the District Court hearing before Judge Desmond Zaidan, Det Gda Gavin Curran said he believed the items found were not destined for use by organised criminals and he believed that the guns and bullets were to be used for shooting purposes in a wooded area.

The garda said the value of the firearms was in the region of €2,700 and were bought on the Darknet.

Referring to Evan Fitzgerald, he said the defendant has a fascination with firearms and “it’s more of an interest or a hobby” rather than for “nefarious purposes”.

The court was also told that the weapons and ammunition were delivered by face-to-face delivery.

The garda said the defendants are lifelong friends.

The arrests were part of an operation to combat firearms trafficking.