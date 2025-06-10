Jozef Puska’s sisters-in-law could not have known about murder when they burned clothes, court hears

Jozef Puska’s sisters-in-law could not have known and did not believe he murdered Ashling Murphy when they burned the clothes he was wearing at the time he murdered the schoolteacher, defence lawyers have told the Central Criminal Court.

Lawyers for Jozefina Grundzova (32) and Viera Gaziova (40) delivered their closing speeches to a jury on Tuesday afternoon. The two women are on trial with their husbands, Marek Puska (36) and Lubomir Puska jnr (38).

Jozef Puska, a brother of Marek and Lubomir jnr, murdered Ms Murphy (23) on January 12th, 2022 by stabbing her on the canal towpath outside Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Marek and Lubomir jnr are on trial accused of withholding information relating to the murder while Ms Grundzova and Ms Gaziova are accused of impeding Puska’s apprehension or prosecution by burning his clothes.

All accused have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

They were all living with Puska, his partner Lucia, and 14 children at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly when the offences are alleged to have occurred.

The trial heard that in a statement to gardaí, Ms Gaziova said that on the night of the murder, Lubomir jnr and Marek spoke to Puska in his bedroom and afterwards, Lubomir jnr told her that Puska had “confessed that he killed a girl”.

Paul Murray SC, for Ms Grundzova, on Tuesday told the jury that for his client to be guilty, the jury must be satisfied that she knew what Puska had done when she helped Ms Gaziova to burn the clothes.

Counsel told the jury that “hindsight is a wonderful thing” but they must look at the circumstances in the Puska household in the immediate aftermath of the murder.

When his client burned Puska’s clothes, she did not have any of the evidence that would later prove his guilt, Mr Murray said.

The nub of the prosecution case, counsel said, is that Ms Grundzova knew or believed Puska to be guilty of the murder at a time when gardaí had arrested a different person. Mr Murray asked the jury to return a verdict of not guilty.

Prosecutor Anne Marie Lawlor SC previously told the jury that all the accused knew what Puska had done shortly after 9.30pm on the night of the murder. She said Jozef told Lubomir jnr and Marek, who then relayed it to the others in the house. Ms Lawlor said the only reason for the withholding of evidence or burning of clothes was that they didn’t want Puska to be apprehended or prosecuted for murder.

Damien Colgan SC, for Ms Gaziova, told the jury that the “crux of the case” is whether his client knew that Puska had stabbed Ms Murphy. Her view at that time, Mr Colgan said, was that Puska had been the victim of an assault. When she was told what Puska had said he did, she didn’t believe it because she “didn’t believe Jozef was capable of killing anybody”.

Kathleen Leader SC, for Lubomir jnr, said her client delayed but did not withhold information. She said he had a reasonable excuse for the delay and asked the jury to consider the “natural sense of protection for his younger brother”. She said it is understandable he was reluctant to accept his brother had “committed a truly horrific murder”.

Ms Leader said that by January 18th, Lubomir jnr was “squarely supporting the prosecution”, telling them everything he knew.

Ms Leader said the law does not require people to be “superhuman” as she asked the jury to acquit her client.

Ms Justice Caroline Biggs has begun her charge to the jury and will continue tomorrow.