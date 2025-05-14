Man is jailed for kicking teenager off e-scooter and punching him

The Criminal Courts of Justice in Parkgate Street. Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man kicked a teenager off an e-scooter then punched him several times on a busy Dublin street, a court has heard.

Graham Kinsella (21) was handed a sentence of two years on Wednesday, with the final six months suspended on strict conditions.

He admitted assault causing harm on May 19th last year.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard how the 18-year-old victim was travelling by e-scooter on the boardwalk beside the Liffey when he became aware he was being followed by another e-scooter, which Kinsella was driving.

READ MORE

The teenager continued to Liffey Street where Kinsella kicked him off the e-scooter.

He fell on to construction railings and was then assaulted in the busy street.

Kinsella punched him several times during the attack and told the teenager to “get out of town”.

A co-accused, who is before the courts, then stabbed the injured party, the court heard.

The teenager fled the area and heard Kinsella shouting after him: “You’re not getting the electric scooter back.”

The victim spent several days in hospital. The court heard Kinsella was not responsible for the puncture wounds sustained by the teenager.

CCTV of the incident was played to the court. Kinsella was seen leaving the area on an e-scooter, with a co-accused using a second e-scooter.

Kinsella was identified from CCTV. When interviewed by gardaí, he told them he had been assaulted in Dublin city centre days before by a third party whose scooter was identical to the injured party’s one.

Kinsella, of Liscarne Gardens, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, admitted kicking the teenager off the scooter and giving him “a few thumps”.

He also identified himself on CCTV footage. He told gardaí he had no knowledge of a knife or that it was used.

No victim impact statement was provided to the court, which also heard the teenager had made a full recovery.

Kinsella has no previous convictions, but has come to adverse Garda attention since this incident, the court heard.

The investigating garda agreed with Marc Thompson-Grolimund, defending, that Kinsella made admissions when interviewed.

It was further accepted that Kinsella’s guilty plea was of value to the prosecution and his expressions of remorse were genuine.

Mr Thompson-Grolimund said his client has made efforts to address drug issues, but has been smoking cannabis to deal with anxiety.

Judge Elva Duffy said Kinsella’s focus appeared to be on the e-scooter more than on the individual driving it.

She said the incident was unprovoked, noting there was “absolutely no justification” for the violence.

She said Kinsella was on a “revenge mission” as he followed the injured party, then instigated the assault.