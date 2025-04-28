Richard Satchwell pleads not guilty to the murder of his wife Tina in Co Cork

Tina Satchwell: allegedly murdered by her husband Richard Satchwell at their home in Youghal, Co Cork.

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife at an address in Youghal, Co Cork.

Richard Satchwell (58), from Leicester in the UK, was arraigned at the Central Criminal Court on Monday afternoon on a charge of the murder of Tina Satchwell (45) at Grattan Street, Youghal, on March 19th and 20th 2017 inclusive.

When asked by the court registrar what his plea was, Mr Satchwell replied: “Not guilty.”

A jury of men and women is being empanelled by Mr Justice Kerida Naidoo to hear the case.

The trial is due to open before Mr Justice Paul McDermott on Tuesday morning and listed to run for six weeks

Mr Satchwell, wearing a blue and white check shirt and navy trousers, is represented by Brendan Grehan SC, with barrister Paula McCarthy, instructed by solicitor Eddie Burke.

The DPP is represented by prosecution counsel Geraldine Small SC, with barrister Imelda Kelly.

When Mr Justice McDermott, who manages the CCC case list, asked Mr Grehan earlier on Monday if there were any preliminary issues, Mr Grehan indicated there was nothing on his side to cause delay. Ms Small said there had been “a lot of agreement”.