Murdered gunman Tristan Sherry was left unrecognisable by beatings, mother tells Special Criminal Court

The mother of murdered gunman Tristan Sherry (26) was unable to recognise her son because his face was so badly beaten when a group set upon him after he fatally shot gangland figure Jason Hennessy Snr in a busy restaurant on Christmas Eve over two years ago, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

Prosecution counsel Fiona Murphy SC, at a sentencing hearing for three men convicted of Sherry’s murder on Thursday, read statements by the deceased’s mother Mary Hand and sister Savannah.

Ms Hand said she and her daughter have been left “terrified” of living in Blanchardstown since the murder, while Savannah wrote that they have moved house twice “due to fear of not being safe”. Savannah also criticised people with no connection to the family who had posted videos and photos of Sherry’s death on social media for “entertainment”.

She said she is terrified that someone will set their house on fire and wrote of ongoing nightmares in which she recalls her brother’s face in a Dublin morgue as he lay on a cold steel table, surrounded by blood.

Ms Hand said she has been left devastated by the murder of her “first-born child”.

When gardaí brought her to identify the body, she said: “He was that badly beaten I didn’t recognise him.”

She said she could not believe what had happened and couldn’t stop crying. In her nightmares, she said she sees her son “coming towards me with all his teeth knocked out”.

At Thursday’s hearing, Mr Justice Kerida Naidoo sentenced Michael Andrecut (23) of Sheephill Avenue, Blanchardstown to the mandatory term of life imprisonment for Sherry’s murder.

David Amah (19) of Hazel Grove, Portrane Road, Donabate and a third man from Blanchardstown, who is now aged 18 but was 17 when charged with the offence, were also convicted of murder.

Neither Amah nor the third defendant are subject to the mandatory life sentence because they were 17 at the time of the offence.

The court also sentenced Jaures Kumbu to three years in prison with the final year suspended for two years. Kumbu (19) of Brookhaven Grove, Blanchardstown pleaded guilty last year to a firearms offence. The court heard that he picked up the sub-machine gun used by Sherry, removed it from the scene and gave it to an unidentified person. In passing sentence, Mr Justice Naidoo noted that the gun has never been retrieved because Kumbu did not bring it to a lawful authority.

However, the court also found that the circumstances of the offence were “exceptional”, given that Kumbu had no involvement in bringing the firearm to the restaurant. Mr Justice Naidoo added that Kumbu had “no choice but to take possession of the weapon”.

A trial, which took place last year, heard that Tristan Sherry and a second gunman dressed all in black and with their faces covered, entered Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown at about 8pm on December 24th, 2023, where Jason Hennessy Snr and about 30 others had gathered.

Sherry shot Hennessy Snr before Hennessy Snr dragged the gunman to the floor. Hennessy Snr collapsed moments later while other members of his party set on Sherry. Three of them inflicted 16 stab wounds, 11 incised wounds and blunt force injuries that caused his death. Three others, including Hennessy’s son Brandon Hennessy, were convicted of violent disorder arising from the same incident.

The court adjourned the hearing to a date in May.