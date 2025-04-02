James ‘Mago’ Gately disqualified for drug-driving a day after Cab seizure of his home

James 'Mago' Gately, a Hutch gang member, has survived several attempts on his life

James “Mago” Gately, a member of the Hutch organised crime group, has been disqualified from driving after being convicted of driving under the influence of drugs in Donegal.

A day after his Coolock home was seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau, Gately appeared before Letterkenny District Court.

Gately, who has survived multiple attempts on his life by the Kinahan cartel, was charged with driving while exceeding the drug-driving limit on May 7th last year.

Gately was stopped at a routine checkpoint at Burn Rock, Killygordon at 2.21pm.

A subsequent blood test was over the limit for cannabis.

Sergeant Jim Collins informed the court that Gately has previous convictions for “a number of minor road traffic matters”, but none for drug-driving.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham convicted Gately and banned him from driving for one year.

He was also fined €200 and given five months to pay.

Legal aid was granted.

Gately did not speak as the matter was heard before Judge Cunningham. The court heard that Gately was no longer at a residence in Coolock and his address was given as Portland Row.

The Criminal Assets Bureau has alleged that Gately has been linked to armed robberies, gangland murders and drug dealing but he has not been convicted of serious offences.

His property at Glin Drive, Coolock was seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau on Tuesday. The property is expected to be sold at an auction.

Gately survived an attempt on his life when he was shot five times when sitting in his car in 2017.

A Kinahan gunman, Caolan Smyth, has since been convicted for attempted murder.

In total, seven men associated with the Kinahan cartel have been jailed for plots to kill Gately, including Imre Arakas, an Estonian hitman.